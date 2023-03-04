RED HILL — For 40 years, the Rosenwald School educated Black students in Red Hill, a small community near where Lee, Union and Pontotoc counties meet.
Built in 1921, the school was located beside where the Red Hill Community Center now stands. The school comprised three rooms — an auditorium and two classrooms, one for first through fourth grade students and another for fifth through eighth grade.
It educated children through 1961. Starting in 1962, students were bused to the Union County Training School, later known as the B.F. Ford School, in New Albany.
Throughout its four decades of existence, the school served several thousand students in the rural community. It produced teachers, ministers, health care workers, business owners and entrepreneurs.
The first "Rosenwald schools" were constructed when Julius Rosenwald, chair of Sears, Roebuck, and Company in Chicago, donated $30,000 to the Tuskegee Institute in 1912 and authorized Booker T. Washington to use the money to build six small schools in rural Alabama, according to the Mississippi Encyclopedia.
"The purpose of this was to help educate Black kids throughout the South," Henry Cobb, 79, said of the Rosenwald initiative.
A man named Lee Armstrong heard about the initiative and brought the idea to the Red Hill community. By that time, the Julius Rosenwald Fund had been established, which covered one third of the cost to build a school. The other two-thirds came from the community, with families pledging to donate $25 each.
"That's the thing about this community," said Valerie Long, alumnae of the Rosenwald School. "When an issue comes up, when there's a problem, this community does band together."
Memories of a true community school
Several alumni gathered at the Red Hill Community Center on Tuesday, the last day of Black History Month, to discuss the school's legacy and what it meant to them. They laughed and shared fond memories of performing plays, enjoying weekend fish fries and playing baseball in a field beside the beloved school many years ago.
"It enabled me to go on to high school and after that go on to college and open up any number of opportunities that I could pursue in the future," Cobb said. "It meant an awful lot."
Long, 72, attended the Rosenwald School through fourth grade when it closed in 1961. She said one of the most important things it taught students was how to fellowship with each other.
"We were not all in the same grade," Long said. "So if I was in the second grade, well there were fourth graders (in the class). I think that enhanced our learning as well. The more you fraternize with somebody, you tend to pick up their ways."
Many of the young ladies who attended the Rosenwald School remain close friends today, she said.
Shirley Gambrel said if she hadn't gotten an education there, she probably wouldn't have received an education at all. She's especially grateful for the opportunity because not all communities had the chance to benefit from a school like the one in Red Hill.
Hazel Gunter describes the Rosenwald School as "an enthusiastic place" that helped students learn to think and desire the best for themselves. The school inspired her to pursue further education and ultimately to become a teacher.
For Marvin McWhorter, going to school was just something a child was supposed to do. It was part of the experience of growing up.
After graduating high school in 1968, he immediately went to work. One year later, he was drafted into the military and spent the next three years in the service. He came back to Northeast Mississippi, attended college and became a minister in 1981. He's been a pastor now for nearly 42 years and currently serves as senior pastor at Johnson Chapel Baptist Church in Shannon.
He's the only one of nine siblings who didn't move north.
"I love Mississippi, and so I decided that this was going to be home for me," McWhorter said.
The residents of Red Hill not only share a love for the state, but for their tight-knit community. The school that once served as a social hub no longer remains but has been replaced by the Red Hill Community Center, which was funded and built by the community itself, much like the school.
But former students will always have fond memories of the days they spent at the Rosenwald School of Red Hill.
"We really enjoyed our little school," Cobb said. "We had a lot of fun."
