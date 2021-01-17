Earlier this month, Robyn Tannehill made a surprise announcement that she would run for reelection as mayor of Oxford, but that she would drop her Democratic affiliation and campaign as an independent candidate.
Since winning election to her first term in 2017, Tannehill has consistently maintained that partisan politics matter little at the local level — a theme she repeated during an event earlier this month in which she announced her plans to seek reelection.
“I believe with all of my heart that at the local level we need to be as bipartisan as possible to be able to achieve our greatest potential,” Tannehill said. “I’m not representing the Republican Party or the Democratic Party as mayor. I’m representing Oxford, Mississippi.”
Although some may think independents are only longshot candidates seeking to disrupt the political process, a major incumbent candidate is now on the ballot for municipal office in Oxford, which might have a significant impact on local politics in Northeast Mississippi.
Although no independent candidates have qualified to run for local office in Tupelo, officials with City Hall have said approximately four people have either received the necessary paperwork to run as independents or have asked about the process, signaling that there’s an appetite for such candidates in the All-America City.
Independent candidates on the statewide and national level typically fail to gain major traction because of lack of donations and infrastructure from political parties and because of a lack of name recognition.
However, if well-known candidates in smaller areas — candidates like Tannehill, for example — can prove that a party label isn’t necessary to be elected, then they could chart a new path to victory in local politics.
But that would be a tricky feat.
To successfully qualify as an independent candidate, a person must submit a petition with signatures of at least 50 registered voters in a respective ward or city.
Because independent candidates are not affiliated with a political party, they do not participate in party primaries, placing them directly in the general election. If an independent candidate successfully qualifies for local office, the general election could feature three candidates in a given race if a Republican, Democratic and independent all qualify.
This is where things get interesting: In Mississippi, there are no runoffs in the general election for municipal races, even if a candidate does not get a majority of the votes cast.
“In general elections, the candidate with the highest votes wins,” Kendra James, the spokeswoman for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, told the Daily Journal last week.
Theoretically, a candidate in a three-person race would only have to win a plurality of the votes cast instead of an outright majority.
Not to predict the outcome of a race or to discourage anyone from qualifying as an independent, but Northeast Mississippi does not have a winning track record of electing independent candidates to office.
In 2019, state Rep. Steve Holland, a longtime and well-known legislator from Plantersville, announced that he intended to run as an independent candidate, breaking from his nearly 40-year stint campaigning as a Democrat. Many in the region watched the race to see if the notable lawmaker and orator would successfully win as an independent.
He did not. Holland lost his reelection bid to Rickey Thompson, who ran as a Democrat.
To be clear, Holland was in a different scenario because his district encompassed a legislative district instead of a city, and there were only two people in the race. But the example is an interesting case study, nonetheless.
Although Tannehill in 2017 interestingly ran unopposed for the open mayoral seat she won, it will be interesting to see if she receives an opponent during this election cycle. If she were to win election to a second term, she could be the most high profile independent official in Northeast Mississippi.
Taylor Vance covers local government for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Contact him via email at taylor.vance@journalinc.com or on Twitter @TaylorVanceDJ.