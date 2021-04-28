TUPELO • Despite some revenue decline, the city has received "an excellent report" of its overall financial well-being from an annual audit.
The Tupelo City Council earlier this month unanimously voted to accept the annual audit of its finances, which returned "no findings." In accounting jargon, this means no problems were discovered in the city's financial records.
Greg Jarrell, an accountant for Tupelo-based accounting firm Jarrell Group, appeared before the Tupelo City Council on April 5 and 6 and told elected officials they should “be proud” of the audit results.
“You can’t hardly find a better report that the city of Tupelo would receive,” Jarrell said.
The audit found the city’s overall revenue decreased slightly, from $144 million to $136 million, which Jarrell attributed to a decrease in citizens paying for event permits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you think about what we just went through with COVID, you’ll understand that fees are lower,” Jarrell said.
The audit also found that taxes made up a larger share of revenue in the previous fiscal year than in past years, which was also attributed to a decline in permits and fees. Future fiscal years should see the percentages even out as more people are vaccinated and the severity of the virus severity subsides.
The audit found that sales tax roughly represented 49% of the total revenue, and property tax represented around 28%.
“Obviously the driver to fund governmental activities, a lot of it has to do with how much sales tax we generate,” Jarrell said.
Mayor Jason Shelton, who has received a positive audit report every year he’s been in office, attributed the city’s successful financial systems to Kim Hanna, the city’s chief financial officer, and the city’s finance department.
“Our finances are very strong,” Shelton said. “I’m very proud of working with the council with approving the budget and approving budget amendments.”
The audit report accepted by city leaders will be the last one under Jason Shelton’s administration and the term of the current city council, serving as a reminder that a new slate of elected officials will soon be responsible for the city’s coffers.
In Tupelo’s form of government, the City Council controls the city’s finances. One of the first major tasks a new council must undertake is adopting a budget for the next fiscal year by Sept. 15.
Come July, there is certain to be at least three new council members.