TUPELO - Not even a tornado could stop people from running for their buns.
Despite a destructive tornado hitting Northeast Mississippi early that morning, the April 1 Run for Your Buns event in Downtown Tupelo which raises awareness for colon cancer and supports local cancer patients by directing proceeds to the NMMC Cancer Care Fund, was a runaway success. There were 233 registered participants and around 50 additional individuals present as volunteers and vendors.
The event is organized in collaboration with the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi. Participants had the option to run or walk, while a virtual option was provided for those unable to attend in person. Proceeds went toward supporting cancer patients with essential needs such as medication, food, supplements, utility assistance, clothing, and transportation.
Representatives of Digestive Health Specialists were among the participants. DHS senior physician Dr. Stephen Amann, chairman of the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi's Blue Tie Affair and Run For Your Buns Colon Cancer Awareness events, helped start the run in 2015.
"Colon cancer continues to have a huge impact on our area and the people of Mississippi,” Amann said. “We hope this event brought attention to the importance of colon cancer screening and raised funds for an important cause.”
