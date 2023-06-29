TUPELO — After 17 years, Marine veteran and founder of nonprofit organization “7 Days for the Troops” Scott Burns has been going strong in his effort to raise money to assist local veterans in need.
During the annual fundraiser, Burns speaks to a crowd of people within the food court of the Mall at Barnes Crossing to raise as much money as he can to purchase all-terrain wheelchairs for veterans in need.
"This is one of those events where we get to draw attention to veterans’ needs, but it is also an opportunity to talk to people about whether your passion is helping veterans, the homeless or dogs, non-profits are really needing our support,” he said. “If people can donate to their favorite charity, a dollar or two dollars, that adds up, and it makes a difference in allowing people to continue to help others because of the generosity of the people of North Mississippi."
Burns, who served in the Marines from 1991 to 1994 before an ankle injury led to his medical discharge, builds a tower in the middle of the food court and camps there for seven nights. During that time, he does not leave the food court for any reason.
Burns said his fundraising is more important to him than ever. He lost a portion of his leg to the ankle injury after 12 years of pain. He recently lost a portion of his other leg after ankle troubles led to surgery last fall, another infection and eventually amputation.
“Seventeen years ago, I was sitting at home, and it was one of those times when I was in a mood because I couldn’t be in the military anymore. I sat around and existed, for lack of a better word for it, and I was tired of not doing something,” he said. “This is therapeutic, being able to do this. Where I can’t serve myself, I can still help others that are serving or have served. It’s my way of giving back.”
Since the event started, Burns said they raised over $300,000 for veterans, including recently raising $37,000 for a veteran whose home was destroyed in the tornado that hit Winona earlier this year. On top of that, they raised another $8,000 since starting the event Sunday for a total of $45,000 for the veteran to get a tiny home.
While giving away gifts and rewards for donations, Burns gave away a gift basket donated by Raising Cane’s to a teen girl whose birthday was Tuesday after she helped him raise over $100 in under a minute as part of a fundraising challenge.
Emily Burns, Scott Burns’ wife, said she has been alongside him since the beginning, making sure everything goes smoothly in the background — though she leaves and sleeps in her bed at home.
“It’s really neat to see how it's moved from something he thought was just a one-time thing to now it is a yearly event, and it's spread out to different states,” she said. “There are a lot of organizations that help raise money for veterans, but what is unique about this organization is it helps with the specific needs of local veterans for whatever community he is doing the event for.”
During his lunchtime presentations, he gives away gift cards to restaurants, t-shirts, candy and other toys to families who give. Other raffle items include bicycles, guns, outdoor supplies, appliances, electronics, toys, a ride in a 1934 Waco classic bi-plane and other items.
