TUPELO • If you want to win statewide office in Mississippi, it’s generally thought that you have to attend the Neshoba County Fair and the Jacinto Fourth of July Festival. But neither event will happen this year.
The 2020 Fourth of July Festival at the Jacinto Courthouse has been cancelled because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams.
“With this virus going on, we thought it would be the best decision to cancel,” Williams said.
Williams said the board that governs the event ultimately decided to cancel the event for the safety of the attendees.
The event usually attracts hundreds of people, and is seen as a signal for campaign season to heat up during an election year. Last year, every major candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general spoke to large crowds.
Williams said he and the board will use the gap in time from the cancellation to revamp the facility and plan more monthly events to try and attract more people to the historic town when it’s safe to do so.
“As the old saying goes, ‘I’d rather run the day and be able to fight the next day,’” Williams said of the cancellation.
The Neshoba County Fair Board of Directors also announced this week that it had voted to cancel this year's "Giant HouseParty" festivities.