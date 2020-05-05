TUPELO – The Northeast Mississippi Rose Society's annual Rose Show has been rescheduled for Oct. 8.
Organizers of the show, originally planned for Thursday at Renasant Bank in downtown Tupelo, postponed the event in early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We never planned to cancel the show," said Merrell Rogers, president of the rose society. "We are so fortunate our three judges were available for the new date."
The show has traditionally been held in early May to coincide with Mother's Day, the Gumtree Festival and the beginning of the bloom season.
"In the South, we have roses in the spring and then they die down in the heat of the summer, but usually the fall blooms are even larger," Rogers said. "In October, we may have fewer blooms, but the roses will be even more spectacular than in May."
For more information, contact Rogers at (662) 422-1649.