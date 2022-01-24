SHANNON • Equity and opportunities for socially disadvantaged farmers were the focus of this year's Mississippi Minority Farmer’s Alliance (MMFA)’s 8th Annual Rural American Small Farmers Conference.
Held Saturday at the North Mississippi Agri-Business Center in Shannon, the event brought together more than 100 small farmers and stakeholders via a mix of in-person attendance and remote participation over Zoom.
This year’s theme, “Equity, Economic Development, Education, and Entrepreneurship in Rural America,” was chosen as the most pressing need in the community as a result of the pandemic, said MMFA Executive Director Carolyn Jones.
“The pandemic basically laid bare or pulled the cover off all of the inequities, all of the problems, all of the unfair practices and the discrimination that is still rampant within our communities,” Jones said. “We wanted to use our platform to call attention to it and let the world know what’s going on in our communities.”
For Jones, it was especially important to focus on youth and making sure they all have the opportunity to learn in quality schools and given opportunities.
The conference, held as part of the Winston County Self Help Cooperative, provided a one-stop-shop for small farmers and elected officials to hear from representatives with the NEMS Coalition Against COVID-19, Alcorn State, Foot Print Farms CEO Cindy Ayers, The Tennie Group and the MS Minority Development Agency.
The event featured reports from Shannon Mayor Paul Lyles, Mississippi Representative Rickey Thompson, and a legislative update from U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly.
Thaddeus Fairley, the first Black MS State Executive Director of the Farm Service Agency, shared his vision of seeing FSA become an organization welcoming of minority farmers and his goal of building a staff that reflects the diversity of the nation.
In his previous role as a Field Representative for Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, Fairley said a common refrain from minority farmers was that they didn’t feel heard or respected in county offices.
Fairley's goal is to ensure that's no longer the case.
“We can no longer mistreat farmers of color," he said.
Terry Cosby, the Chief of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, was the event's keynote speaker. Cosby shared his office’s commitment to addressing systemic barriers and valuing priorities such as diversity, equity and inclusion.
Cosby is a Mississippi native and the son of cotton farmers. His parents ultimately gave up farming once they realized they couldn’t make a living, which drives his current mission.
“I want to help any farmer who has experienced any challenges. I saw what my dad went through, and we don’t want anybody else to have to suffer through those things,” Cosby said.
In his comments, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said it was critical to ensure programs were accessible to every part of the state. As renewable energy develops in Mississippi, he invited partnerships and community engagement to ensure equity in the process.
“Some of those conversations about equity are not easy, but we’ve got to have them,” Presley said. “As we work together, pulling together as a state, Black and white, rural and city ... we can make tremendous strides.”