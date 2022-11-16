TUPELO — As families and communities gear up for the holiday season, Tupelo leaders gathered to give thanks and discuss community betterment through “empowering” its youngest generations.
Tupelo elected officials, nonprofit organizations and community leaders gathered at the Link Centre in Tupelo on Wednesday for the city’s annual Community Thanksgiving Service. This year’s event spread a message of unity and empowerment to the youth who will one day take stewardship of the city.
Among the speakers were religious officials of multiple denominations and other community leaders. Mayor Todd Jordan kicked off the event with an opening speech.
“The ceremony has grown from a year ago,” he said, praising community leaders. "We are fortunate we can come here today, celebrate together and be so thankful.”
Keynote speaker Tanisha Smith, Director of the Fillmore Center, said she was well versed on empowering youth, noting she prides herself on being able to “reach the unreachable” and showing children “a little grace.”
“Each day that I enter the building, I strive to empower the students,” she said. “It starts with listening. We often tell and talk at students. We don’t often listen and hear what they have to say.”
Listening, she said, is key to helping students grow into leadership positions.
“If we listen, we will figure out what we need to do … to empower them and take them to the next level,” she said.
Smith, who has been the principal of the Fillmore Center for seven years and has been in education for 24 years total, broke her thoughts on youth empowerment into four points: listening, observing, meeting basic needs and giving them a sense of authority in their life. She said many students feel powerless and punished when they enter her school, but she sees it as an opportunity for them.
“Most of the children I deal with feel powerless,” she said. “They don’t have a voice; they feel mistreated … I listen. I hear what they say.”
Smith said she tries to give young people the opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings. Learning to voice their opinions and emotions is an important part of self-understanding and development.
“We talk to them in a smaller setting, and we help them to find their voice … and use it in an appropriate way,” she said.
As part of her speech, Smith read “Maybe” by Kobi Yamada, a children’s book about the limitless potential of youth.
Tupelo School District Superintendent Rob Picou praised Smith for her work with the district, calling the Fillmore Center “the school of miracles.”
“We have so much to be thankful for in Tupelo Public District,” he said. “(Fillmore is) a special mission school that nurtures the needs of children who need that extra boost, that love and support in a small learning environment. (Smith) is without a doubt a very dynamic leader.”
The event included readings from the Bible, as well as performances from both the Parkway Elementary Voice Wave Choir and the Tupelo High School Madrigals. The program took a moment to spotlight two community agencies: Wear It Well and Tupelo Police Athletic League.
Wear It Well Director Katina Davis said a much of her organization's work involves youth outreach, including the “Love the Skin You’re In” program — which raises awareness of bullying and suicide prevention while teaching self-esteem — and “The Bridge” program, which is used to mentor 10 to 18-year-olds in the community.
“We believe the children are our future,” Davis said. “It takes each and every one of you … to continue to empower our youth. They should all have something that empowers them to be the best version of themselves that they can be.”
