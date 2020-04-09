Nearly 90,000 Mississippians have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks, more than half of those coming last week.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday said 46,514 Mississippians filed unemployment for the first time last week, a 48 percent increase from the previous week, when more than 32,000 filed.
Gov. Tate Reeves said the coronavirus pandemic is not only a healthcare crisis but an economic crisis.
"It is an economic crisis for a family with two parents out of work; it is an economic crisis for workers racking up credit card debt today," Reeves said. "It is an economic crisis for people who never thought they would have to rely on the government to get by but now find themselves in that position."
He said he wasn't worried about Wall Street as much as he was about Main Street Mississippi and the fallout from the coronavirus.
Last week's jobless claims was more than the previous 52 weeks combined, he said.
Nationwide, 6.6 million filed for unemployment. In the past three weeks, some 15 million people have lost their jobs, equaling 1 of every 10 workers.
The economic impact of COVID-19 is startling, as nearly one-third of the U.S. economy’s output in the current quarter has been nullified. Forty-eight states have closed so-called non-essential businesses.
Non-grocery retail business dropped 97% in the last week of March compared with a year earlier, according to Morgan Stanley. The number of airline passengers screened by the Transportation Security Administration has plunged 95% from a year ago. U.S. hotel revenue has tumbled 80%.
While unemployment benefits are available, systems nationwide and in the states have experienced unprecedented volume, unable to keep up.
Reeves acknowledged the Mississippi Department of Employment Security was struggling to keep up, but said staff has been doubled and soon, nearly tripped to handle claims. In addition, more automation is being sought on the back end to speed filings.
"We need to fix it, and we're going to fix it," he said. "I understand none of that helps if you can't get through, but we're working hard every day to get it right."
MDES has seen an 8,000% increase in unemployment claims since the pandemic started.
But some good news is that the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion aid package to fight the virus, is slowly trickling down to those who need it. The act provides an additional $600 in unemployment benefits, and Mississippians should begin to see the money arrive starting Friday.
In addition, $1,200 stimulus checks from the federal government are set to go out starting Monday.
"You will get the money you're entitled to. I want to offer a promise to everybody who's out of work: we see you; we hear you; we will help you," Reeves said. "It won't always be as quickly as we want to, but we will not let you down. We will get our economy open back up at the appropriate time in the appropriate way."