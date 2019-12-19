TUPELO • A property developer is asking the city to grant him a building code variance to construct a new apartment complex near McCullough Boulevard.
Pat Falkner, the city planner and director of developmental services, told members of the City Council on Thursday that Bruce Patel, the owner and developer of Kingsgate Apartments, is submitting his initial building plans to the planning committee for approval, but is seeking a variance to build the complex larger than is typically allowed.
“For design standards, we take the position that those things are not just ironclad,” Falkner told the City Council. “You need to look at your context. In some places they apply and in some places, maybe not so much. The context here is that nothing around here is small scale.”
A variance is when a person or an organization is granted an exception to a certain rule and is allowed to deviate from an adopted code. According to Falkner, Patel is requesting a variance on the length of the apartment buildings because they are longer than the city code allows them to be.
Falker later told the Daily Journal that there are no smaller homes in area, and believes this location and circumstance are different from other areas in the city.
“We always have to consider the possible precedent than an action takes, but I think the location is very unique,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll see the same conditions in the future.”
Nearly all of the City Council members have told the Daily Journal that they would be in favor of granting Patel the variance because the location is unique and there are no other residential areas around the complex.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, told the council that the planning committee’s job is not to change rules that council has put in place, but to “enforce the rules” the council has in place.
“So, the decision is really going to come to this council,” Lewis said.
Lewis later told the Daily Journal that the initial decision is up to the planning committee, which is an independent organization of the council, but the administration wanted to get a feel for the council’s view on the variance to get a “complete picture” of the issue.
“We didn’t really ask the council to take a vote or anything,” Lewis said. “It was more of an indication if the council was in favor of this.”
Lewis further explained that the planning committee usually wants to follow the code the council has in place, especially since the council changed portions of the code a few years ago.
“Sometimes just trying to get everybody in the loop is a better idea,” he said.
The planning committee is expected to hear the case at 6 p.m. Jan. 6. The City Council will then vote on the committee’s meeting minutes at its next regular meeting after the planning committee’s vote.