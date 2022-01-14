TUPELO - For the first time in two years, the Tupelo Civic Auditorium was filled once again with the sounds of Apollo Night.
“We’re excited to have that opportunity to bring the kids back as carefully as we can,” said CFK chairperson Shawn Brevard.
The annual showcase of youth talent and drama kicked off the Committee for King (CFK)’s four-day MLK weekend celebration. Seven youth and church acts performed at 6 p.m. Friday at Tupelo Middle School. After last year’s event was cancelled altogether, this year’s performance was a shorter program that was closed to the public.
Performances were livestreamed on the CFK website and Facebook page. Refreshments were served afterwards.
“The world is better off as a result of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We thank God for him and all that he stood for,” said Tupelo attorney Kenneth Mayfield. “There was a time in my life where I felt like the nonviolent movement itself was a waste of time. I had to live to get a little older, and I’m an old man now, and realize the wisdom and all that Dr. King stood for.”
The two-hour program was helmed by MC’s Bridgett Shelly, Candice Knowles, Karla Garrett, and Deundra Poole. The two-part program’s opening acts were Lawrence McKenzie, flanked by the praise team of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, and Jemero Carter & Kindomology.
A banner with the words “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Apollo Night” emblazoned hung above performers’ heads as they played piano, sang, praise danced, played guitar, performed solos, danced and mimed throughout the night.
Performing was Orchard Worship Director of Worship Leader Development Chris Ekiss, Union Baptist of Shannon’s UBC Praise Team, Jhia Horn (Just Jhia), New Chapel Youthful Praise of Fulton, Bobby Cole Richardson of Sycamore Church, Calvary Cross Warriors of West Point, and TCD - Anointed 2 Praise. Each act received an award for their performance.
“Tonight’s Apollo talent showcase is designed to show and give each of you an opportunity to celebrate Dr. King through song, dance and praise,” Brevard said during announcements.
The CFK MLK Celebration is the largest in the state.
“Our organization seeks to reflect Dr. King’s legacy of love, compassion, respect and racial harmony and his focus on defeating the triple evils: poverty, racism and injustice,” Brevard said during announcements.
Following the Friday night Apollo Night is a virtual movie program Saturday at 6 p.m. and a livestreamed panel discussion on Medicaid expansion in Mississippi from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Streams and video may be found on the CFK website and on the Committee for King Facebook page.
The weekend concludes Monday with the Modern Beautician's Club recognizing scholarship recipients at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. motorcade. It takes place at the former VF Factory Outlet parking area at 2824 S. EASON BLVD., TUPELO. Cars may start lining up as soon as 9 a.m.