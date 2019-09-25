WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three Northeast Mississippians have been chosen to join the first Appalachian Leadership Institute.
The Appalachian Regional Commission selected 40 people from 13 states as leadership institute fellows through a competitive application process. The fellows from Mississippi are:
- Gregory Altson of Oxford, who serves as field representative and general counsel for U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
- Albine Bennett of Tupelo, communications director for the CREATE Foundation.
- GT McCullough of Corinth, project manager for The Alliance.
The leadership institute was developed in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The participants include public policy, community development, education, investment and other professionals who live and work in the region. They were chose from 180 applicants.
The 2019-2020 fellows will go through an extensive nine-month program focusing on skill-building seminars, best practice reviews, field visits, mentoring and networking.