TUPELO – Community leaders later this month will learn how they can tap into millions in federal dollars during a daylong workshop of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
ARC will host one of its three scheduled regional workshops on Feb. 23 at the ICC Belden Conference Center off McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo. The other workshops are in Knoxville and Pittsburgh.
Named "Getting the Grant: Successfully Applying for ARC Funding Opportunities," the workshop is part of a new in-person series designed to help prospective applicants prepare to submit applications for ARC's 2023 funding opportunities.
Attendees will meet with ARC program staff to ask specific questions about the development of attendees' projects, learn from case study presentations showcasing how successful ARC projects have created economic growth across the region, hear expert insights on the qualities of a well-rounded application and speak with ARC staff, grantees and community leaders working to strengthen economies across the Appalachian Region.
ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin will attend the workshop, as will ARC executive director Brandon McBride, congressional liaison Guy Land, federal policy advisor Jennifer Garrison and other ARC staff.
The ARC uses congressionally appropriated funds to invest in the Region’s economic and community development through grants. In Fiscal Year 2021, Congress appropriated a record $180 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission.
ARC’s grant application process begins at the state government level, and all ARC grants must align with the investment priorities outlined in its Strategic Plan and reflect state plans and strategies.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with a continental breakfast provided. Lunch will be provided from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.