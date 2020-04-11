Early on Sunday morning, as the new day was dawning, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went out to visit the tomb.” Matthew 28:1
A new day was dawning. They could feel the heat of the sun on the back of their shoulders but they had no idea the possibility that was being born as the bright orange orb broke the horizon. Matthew wants us to know this is a day that changes all other days. The new day of all new days was dawning.
There’s just something for me about early mornings. The darkness being chased by the light as we wait for the sun’s appearance. When I see a sunrise, I think of passages such as Lamentations 3:22-23, “For your mercies are new each morning” and Psalm 130 where it says, “I wait for the Lord like a watchman waits for the dawn. Like a watchman waits for the dawn.” The sunrise always reminds us no matter how dark it seems, the light will always overcome it.
Maybe this Easter feels different than you expected. But let us not forget: the first Easter was quite unexpected as well. The women made their way to the tomb expecting a funeral and instead found resurrection. Maybe this day, the Light might pierce our darkness, our hurt, our fear, and we might experience again or for the first time the power of Resurrection.
Friends, it’s Easter! The new day of the new creation has dawned! May we be a people who live in the light of this new day!
Will Rambo
Senior pastor, The Orchard Tupelo
Scripture: Matthew 28: 1-10
On this Easter Sunday 2020, we are gathering as much the same way the first Easter was celebrated i.e. with very few people. The first Easter was not very well attended because the disciples and other followers of Jesus thought that his crucifixion and death were the end of their hopes and dreams. They thought that Jesus was gone forever and also gone was the hope of a new kingdom of God. In this version of the Easter Story only two women, both named Mary, two Roman guards and an angel are witnesses of the resurrection.
There is an earthquake and an angel appears, the angel rolls the stone back from the tomb. The women are frightened but the angel tells them to fear not because the one that they are looking for has risen. This is the message that we need to hear today. We need to be reminded that Jesus is no longer in the grave because he has risen from the dead.
The two Marys go to the tomb expecting to see a dead body. They expect to see and to smell the stench of death and to see the brutalized body of their loved one, Jesus. Today, many of us around the entire globe are facing a pandemic that has made so many persons ill, that has ruined the economic wellbeing of many countries, killed so many persons and left us isolated and alone.
In spite of all the dire reality of our current situation, I am convinced that thins will be better. I am convinced that we will overcome this pandemic as we have overcome so many other challenges in life. The reason that I believe this is because Jesus is risen. One of my favorite hymns reminds us of this. That hymn is titled, “Because He Lives.”
Amen, Amen, and Amen!
The Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson
Senior pastor, First United Methodist Church Tupelo
We are living in a time of fear and the unknown. One thing that is constant and encouraging is the living Jesus.
He is alive.
His disciples failed Him before His death on the cross as was shown by Peter in Matthew 26:60-75 when Peter denied knowing Jesus. The disciples could not see the entire picture of Christ’s ministry. Jesus had a purpose and had warned them He would die and live again, a fact that rose above their ability to fully comprehend. Their failure just before His death verified they had not fully grasped what that meant and this caused them to live with delusions of who they were and who Christ was.
Jesus changed the world when in Matthew 28:1-10 He was resurrected. The world has never been the same.
Peter moved from being delusional and defeated to a powerhouse of energy and passion for Christ. Jesus Christ was willing to leave the majesty of Heaven, come to earth and suffer the disgrace of death on a cross so each of us could be offered eternal life through Him. That has not changed even in this unusual time we are experiencing.
This is a good time to be reminded of the necessity of God’s help in all we do.
Dr. Tim Brown
Senior pastor, East Heights Baptist Church