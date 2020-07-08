TUPELO • Two residents on Monday morning asked the Lee County Board of Supervisors to repeal a board resolution that enacts a weight limit on certain county roads.
The resolution, which was passed in April, sets a weight limit of 36,000 pounds on County Roads 1325, 1351, 1399, 1451, 1554 and 1766. However, Kenneth Estes, president of the Home Building and Remodeling Association of Northeast Mississippi, believes the resolution places an undue burden on businesses that haul equipment on these roads.
Estes told the board that this order essentially requires trucks hauling materials to make multiple trips while carrying less supplies to various job sites throughout the county, and the order specifically targets a dirt pit located on County Road 1325.
Estes said that if the county was worried about damage that dump trucks were causing to the road, then the county should have the available taxes to repair the road long term.
“There should be more than enough to take care of that road and put it in the proper condition to hold the weight of a dump truck,” Estes said.
Dan Gale, a homebuilder and former candidate for supervisor, also asked the board to repeal the order.
“That affects people’s livelihood and people’s business, and I was concerned about it,” Gale said of the weight limit order.
All of the roads that have the 36,000 pound weight limit are in District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan’s district. Morgan, a Republican supervisor, told the Daily Journal that he has no problems with dirt pits in the county or in his district, but he simply wants a weight limit enacted on certain roads.
“We shouldn’t continue to pour money into something that they’re going to tear up,” Morgan said.
He said his phone was “ringing off the hook” from multiple people in his district complaining about the condition of some of the county roads. Morgan said county officials concluded that the damage was from the trucks hauling materials.
Morgan said the roads are low-weight roads that aren’t able to sustain weight from trucks carrying supplies, and it isn’t fair to county taxpayers for the road to be repaired multiple times because of damage from trucks.
“The people that live there deserve just as good of roads as every other area of the county,” Morgan said.
District 3 Republican Supervisor Todd Jordan said he would likely defer to Morgan on the weight limits for the roads since they are located within his district. He said that the decision to enact weight limits on the roads isn’t an easy decision, but it comes down to the economics of the county and how much money the county can afford to spend on the roads on a long term basis.
“When you start spending money on those roads, you have to think about other people in the county that live near those roads,” Jordan said.
The county officials could revisit the order and repeal it at a future board meeting, but a majority of the board said that they don’t believe it should be repealed.