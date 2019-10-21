TUPELO – The 2nd annual Art Tour of Homes will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and showcase original artwork in four Tupelo homes.
Jean and John Bartlett, Linda Hale, Elizabeth and Will West and Belva and Pete Poland will open up their homes that day. The tour ends with champagne and hors d’oeuvres at the Polands' home.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the door of any of the homes except the Polands' or they may be purchased in person or by phone at The GumTree Museum of Art by calling (662) 844-2787.
“Money raised will benefit the Nancy Diffee Endowment Fund for Exhibitions,” said Sally Kepple, director of the museum. “This gives us extra money to draw exhibits to the museum. Hopefully, this will continue on for many years.”
The home tour is sponsored by the GumTree Museum Exhibitions Committee.
“Last year's tour was very successful," Kepple said. "We made a little more than $5,000 and this year we're hoping for more. We really want to thank the homeowners who have agreed to open their homes to us."
Each home featured on the tour – all four are on the west side of town – contains one-of-a-kind, original art. Those touring the homes will also have an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a basket of unique items. Raffle tickets may be purchased on the day of the tour at the Polands' home for $5 each or five for $20.
The Bartletts, who live in Ridgeway, began collecting art soon after they married.
"I didn't have any idea about art until I started going to museums with him," Jean Bartlett said. "We're both collectors, so we decided to collect art."
She said most of what they've collected is what they call street art – paintings they've found at street markets, fairs and festivals.
"We have a lot of works by people who couldn't sell their art anywhere except to people on the street," John Bartlett said. "We don't have anything of real value. Nobody is going to rob this house to get one of our paintings."
The Bartletts have in the neighborhood of 200 original paintings hanging in their home, some as small as 7x7 inches and one as large as 70x87 inches. Many of their most-prized paintings were created by John.
"John has painted since he was a little boy," Jean Bartlett said. "He's very talented."
They also collect molded glass, Steuben art glass, Herend porcelain and sculptures.
"We have fun," John Bartlett said. "We don't take it too seriously."