A Mississippi State Department of Health chart shows the number of patients ill with symptoms of COVID-19 (COVID-19-like illness) visiting participating hospitals and clinics in the state from January 1 to August 19, 2023.
TUPELO — As the number of hospital and clinic visits for COVID-19-like illness statewide rise to levels last seen in early January 2023, risk remains low in Lee County.
Dr. Jeremy Blanchard, North Mississippi Health Services Chief Medical Officer, said that NMHS had seen a slight increase in the number of COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in community clinics and hospitals as of Tuesday.
At that time, there were seven admitted COVID patients, 1 flu patient and zero RSV patients across all NMHS hospitals. Over the past three years, single-day peaks for COVID infections admitted to NMHS was 120 in 2021. Record admissions for flu was 16 in 2022, and for RSV, 10 in 2020.
Although the numbers have increased, Blanchard said most patients have only mild symptoms including congestion, cough, fatigue, body aches, headache and fever.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the current COVID-19 hospital admission level in Lee County as "low."
Blanchard said NMHS facilities continue to follow guidance from regulatory and governmental bodies like the CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
"We do not anticipate changing our approach and are treating any suspected or positive COVID, flu and RSV patient as contagious, applying the recommended guidelines to create a safe care environment," Blanchard said in an emailed statement. "When the new boosters come out, I recommend that people get it. I also recommend avoiding congested and poorly ventilated areas, as well as washing your hands frequently and before eating or touching your mouth or nose."
