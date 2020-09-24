The election is a little more than six weeks away, and voters are, as usual, inundated with campaign and voting information.
Calls and texts are a popular a method of reaching voters, and one recent text provides a link to determine of a voter is eligible to request a mail-in ballot.
The Mississippi Secretary of State's office, however, said the text is not from them.
"We do not ever contact anyone via text," a spokeswoman said.
While the information may be legitimate, the office said visiting sos.ms.gov will provide a guideline for voters, and your local circuit clerk's office can provide more detailed information if necessary.
Brandon Presley, the Northern District Commissioner for the Public Service Commission, said his office hasn't received any complaints about voting information.
"We've gotten a couple complaints from people who got calls from the opposite party of their candidate," he said. "They just don't want to hear what they have to say, but there's really nothing illegal about it."
As for getting texts about how to vote, Presley said people should be skeptical about anything they get via phone.
As for the state's mail-in registration application, it is available online.
An application for voter registration must be postmarked or hand delivered to the Circuit Clerk’s Office located in the county of their voting residence no later than 30 days before an election.
Also, you may not register to vote if you have been convicted in a Mississippi state court of any of the following crimes: voter fraud, murder, rape, bribery, theft, arson, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, forgery, embezzlement, bigamy, armed robbery, extortion, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, larceny, receiving stolen property, robbery, timber larceny, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, statutory rape, carjacking or larceny under lease or rental agreement.
In addition, a photo identification is required to vote Voters will be required to present an acceptable form of photo ID when voting at their polling place on election day or by absentee ballot in their Circuit Clerk’s Office, unless exempted by law. For more information, go to www.MSVoterID.ms.gov or call (844) 678-6837.