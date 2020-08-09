As litigation mounts, Daily Journal investigation probes boarding school for troubled youth

WALNUT • One day in May of this year, Deputy Marco Cordoba of the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was parked on the side of County Road 770, which charts a narrow route of about five miles between Highway 72 and the Tennessee state line. He would later write in an official report that he was watching traffic.
The driver’s side window rolled down. A man named David Lovely was at the wheel. In 2018, Lovely and his wife Teresa, also called Terri, founded the non-profit Summit’s View Ranch for Boys. Located near Walnut, the boarding school claimed to help troubled, delinquent or behaviorally challenged boys shed destructive habits and mend their ways.
Located in a rural part of Alcorn County, County Road 770 is one way you might take to reach Summit’s View.
Lovely told Cordoba he was out looking for three boys missing from the ranch. He said they went fishing at the ranch, but then never showed up for the evening meal.
“Mr. Lovely told me that while he was looking for the boys, he saw me sitting and thought he should notify us,” the deputy wrote in his report of the encounter.
Lovely also told the deputy something else: Mississippi’s Department of Child Protection Services was investigating abuse allegations at the ranch. But Lovely added that “none of the allegations were founded.”
Later that night, Terri Lovely found the three missing boys across the state line at a grocery store in Hardeman County, Tennessee. A deputy with the sheriff’s department there transported the boys to the state line where he met Cordoba.
Cordoba would then turn the boys back over to David Lovely.
But first, the deputy had a question for the boys.
And they had an answer.
“I asked the boys why they ran away and they told me that they felt safer in the woods on their own than they did at the ranch,” Cordoba wrote in his official incident report.
The runaway and return of the three Summit’s View students described above came amid an especially tumultuous few months at the boarding school, a time marked by family in-fighting, significant staff turnover and the onset of the CPS investigation.
But these three boys were not the first to run away from the Summit’s View boarding school, and they were not the last.
These three boys were also not the first to make allegations of mistreatment at the boarding school.
And they were not the last.
Wider attention
Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office records obtained through a public records request documented seven total reported runaway incidents at Summit’s View occurring from January 2019 to May of this year. Of the seven incidents, five occurred in 2020.
Even as its enrollment swelled from a few boys to over 30, the boarding school quietly operated for nearly two years without attracting much attention in the rural corner of Mississippi where it is located. Then, the 10-day disappearance in late May and early June of a 14-year old autistic student from Texas named Nathan Covarrubias brought much wider notice.
After that, everything changed.
Last week, eight different lawsuits were filed by families with children who formerly attended Summit’s View (styled in some official records without the apostrophe). These civil claims make allegations of physical and verbal abuse, mistreatment, neglect and fraud at the facility.
The Covarrubias family is among those bringing a claim in Alcorn County Circuit Court, alleging that their son ran away after sustained mistreatment.
But before the lawsuits, there was the CPS investigation, mostly shrouded from public view by state laws.
And before the CPS investigations, boys shuffled in and out, most of them, if not all of them, from out of state.
Some left with what they call positive stories of transformation.
“I feel like it was the best thing we could have ever done for him,” said a mother named Linda, who requested her last name be withheld and whose son attended the boarding school for about a year. “He came back with confidence. He understood that the things they did at the ranch were for his good and were trying to help him, and it was an opportunity to make lasting change.”
Others left with different stories. More complicated stories.
“There are some things there that I don’t agree with,” said Pam Coleman, whose son attended the program for about six months.
In recent months, the Daily Journal has interviewed a number of former Summit’s View students and parents. These interviews surfaced some allegations of harsh treatment and demeaning discipline at place that claimed to offer healing and residential counseling in a family-style atmosphere.
The Daily Journal interviewed five boys who attended Summit’s View, speaking with them by phone. Two of these former students agreed to the use of their own names, while three requested that their names be kept confidential, citing either fear of retaliation for speaking out or a desire for privacy.
A sixth former student agreed to answer a few questions by email. His name is also kept confidential at his mother’s request.
The mother of each teen who communicated in some fashion with the Daily Journal was also interviewed.
An additional three mothers were interviewed, speaking to their own experiences with the Summit’s View staff and on behalf of their sons. One allowed the use of her name, while the other two requested confidentiality for privacy reasons.
The Daily Journal knows the identity of all its sources, and confirmed that each teen interviewed did attend Summit’s View. This verification process included copies of emails and text messages, contractual paperwork, social media postings and photos and confirmation by current or former Summit’s View staff.
Of the family interviews, two different mother/son pairings offered highly positive evaluations of Summit’s View. The other four pairs of teens and parents variously expressed concern and alarm over disciplinary methods and behavioral modification tactics, communication frequency and the personal demeanor of some staff, especially David Lovely.
These boys who were interviewed attended the boarding school over a range of time stretching from near its beginning to just before Nathan Covarrubias disappeared in late May.
Summit’s View leadership issued a statement to the Daily Journal and provided some written responses to questions. Then, last week, the Summit’s View leadership participated in a face-to-face interview, involving founders David and Terri Lovely as well as the current school administrator David Gould and his wife, Rachel Gould, the school counselor.
The facility’s leadership strongly denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said the CPS inquiry was triggered by false claims.
In addition to insisting that the root of the CPS probe was false, the Summit’s View leadership pointed to the personal difficulties that brought former students to the boarding school. Summit’s View often accepted particularly challenging boys turned away by other programs, according to ranch leaders. Many students purportedly suffered from reactive attachment disorder, which involves a failure to form emotional attachments, especially with parents or other caregivers.
David and Terri Lovely said former students airing concerns or complaints about the program may be untrustworthy, nursing grudges or “projecting their anger.”
A written Summit’s View statement said in part: “Youths who come to facilities such as Summit’s View do not come voluntarily; their behaviors have escalated to the point that parents or legal guardians can no longer keep them in the home setting, or because facilities such as Summit’s View serves as a less restrictive diversion than long stays at juvenile detention centers.
“Summit’s View provides a safe, structured, disciplined atmosphere that also includes classroom education through fully accredited Christian curriculum … Behavior modification as a youth is invaluable to preventing broken adults that end up in the prison systems.
“One must understand that a venture such as this is a calling and does not come without adversity; a challenge we are willing to withstand for the well being of the population we serve. Often times Summit’s View and programs similar are the last hope for youths before detention centers or body bags.”
Spotlight on CPS investigation
The CPS investigation began sometime in the spring, as first reported by the Daily Journal in June. In statements and in an interview last week, the Summit’s View leadership has described the complaint that triggered the investigation as unfounded and an act of retaliation following a failed effort to wrest control of the facility away from David Lovely.
“They lobbed a grenade when they could not oust us,” David Lovely said. “They lobbed a grenade knowing that there were kids here that would say anything. And CPS, they have their own internal issues which I know lots and lots about.”
A string of clustered staff departures around the time of the CPS investigation’s onset included David Lovely’s son, Eric Lovely, as well as Eric Lovely’s wife, Kassie. Eric and Kassie Lovely declined to comment.
By law, CPS cannot comment on or even confirm most investigations.
However, interviews with two different mothers who spoke with a CPS supervisor and an email given to the Daily Journal sketch out some of the claims CPS made about its investigation.
One mother who pulled her son out of Summit’s View in May, said that a CPS supervisor told her the boarding school used “dark behavior modification” and “unconventional methods.”
More details emerged from an email written by a different California-based parent. This email was sent to Summit’s View leadership in early June and a copy was given to the Daily Journal last week by Summit’s View.
In the email, a father claimed that the same CPS supervisor made the following claims to him in a phone conversation:
• “Boys are handcuffed to a post and left there for a period of time.”
• “Boys were put in a pond against their will and submerged against their will.”
• “Boys were put in the horse corral and made to roll in the horse manure as a punishment.”
• “Boys were told they would need to eat all their food, if they didn’t, they would blend it up for them and made for them to drink it and if they don’t drink it it would be poured on them.”
CPS allegedly told the father it possessed “independent corroboration” of these claims from “many boys.”
Many of the above claims, or versions of them, are repeated in the eight civil lawsuits filed against Summit’s View last week. No evidence has yet been presented in civil court.
The father who wrote the email mentioned above then described a conversation he reportedly initiated with someone in law enforcement, though it’s not entirely clear because some details were redacted in the copy of the email given to the Daily Journal.
This law-enforcement linked individual allegedly said that based upon his own conversation with the CPS supervisor, her “goal is to shut down Summits View.” This individual also allegedly surmised that CPS might be seeking “a form of retaliation” against Summit’s View because of “bad blood.”
Further speculation in the email aired the view that this “bad blood” might be linked to the hiring by Summit’s View of Rachel Gould, who previously worked for a state agency other than CPS, as well as the lack of any connections to Mississippi by the boarding school’s top leaders.
Once a CPS investigation commences, the underlying allegations of abuse or mistreatment must eventually be classified as substantiated, unsubstantiated or closed without findings. It is not publicly known how CPS classified its investigation at Summit’s View.
One mother said that when she spoke with CPS, the agency representative did not directly tell her to withdraw her son and only shared some information about the investigation’s purported findings.
However, CPS later intensified its tactics. The email detailed above and a social media posting reviewed by the Daily Journal both indicate that a CPS representative told some parents that the agency would seek to take custody of children who were not withdrawn from the boarding school.
CPS investigations and Youth Court proceedings are largely sealed from public view by state law, so it’s not entirely clear whether CPS did attempt to remove any children from Summit’s View by court order, though there appear to be no ongoing proceedings at present.
Summit’s View leadership showed the Daily Journal a June 19 letter from Alcorn County Youth Court Prosecutor Greg Meyer in which he stated that there were as of that date no pending petitions in Youth Court regarding children at the facility. The letter did contain reference to a redacted cause number and made reference to three children no longer resident at the facility and three children not under the jurisdiction of CPS. In the letter, Meyer further noted that CPS requested a letter attesting that there were no longer any minor children at Summit’s View.
Summit’s View did not allow the Daily Journal to retain the letter, only to read it and take notes based upon it.
Tony Farese, an Ashland-based attorney, represented Summit’s View with respect to the CPS investigation. He said in late July his representation of the facility had concluded.
“I was employed for the CPS stuff and that’s over,” he said.
Mississippi law does not require that Summit’s View be licensed by CPS. Instead, because of its religious affiliation, the facility must register with the Mississippi State Department of Health and submit to recurring inspections of the facilities. These inspections set occupancy levels and ensure utilities are functioning, food is stored correctly, proper fire escapes exist and similar matters.
“Purges anger”
Pam Coleman’s son Cameron looks like he should be a Summit’s View success story. In an interview, the teen said he experienced personal growth from his time at Summit’s View and from the intervention of David Lovely.
Cameron’s parents enrolled him in Summit’s View in December 2018 and withdrew him a few months later in June 2019. In emails, David Lovely’s son, Eric Lovely, reported progress but also cited issues involving “manipulation” by Cameron. Eric Lovely later cautioned against an early withdrawal from the program. After withdrawing him anyway, Pam Coleman would later write two emails to the ranch, one in July 2019 and one in August 2019, offering thanks for Cameron’s improvement.
“I want to thank you so much for all you have done for Cameron and I am so happy to have my son back,” she wrote in one of those emails.
Summit’s View also provided text messages Cameron sent Terri Lovely earlier this year in which he said the ranch “changed my life for the better” and asked to come visit the ranch and “see you again.”
But, Cameron now says progress had a price.
“Doc had a huge impact on my life,” Cameron said, referring to Lovely. “He definitely shaped me for the better. He definitely showed me the Bible in a way that my pastor couldn’t. That doesn’t excuse what he did, and what he’s done at Summit’s Ranch.”
If progress had a price, Cameron said he started to learn that price only a few days after enrolling in the program. In December 2018, he was among a group of boys traveling to Ohio for a holiday trip back to a home David and Terri Lovely owned at the time, in Miamisburg, Ohio, which is near Dayton.
A statement from Summit’s View said David and Terri Lovely have not owned property in Ohio “for some time” but property records in Ohio indicate that the couple owned a home in Miamisburg until May of this year.
As Cameron tells it, one day in particular from the trip stands out. It was a few days before Christmas, and he mouthed off to some other boys, telling them he could beat them in a fight, according to several people who were present and offered similar accounts.
He was allegedly punished.
“I had to talk to everybody and I had to get on the ground and they poured water on me and then I had to go outside and they did it again,” Cameron said.
He claims to remember laying down again outside, in chilly weather wearing only a t-shirt and shorts.
Besides Cameron, two other boys alleged that they personally witnessed this event and offered similar accounts, including a boy named CJ Coyle and one who asked that his name be withheld.
CJ did not remember whether water was poured on Cameron outside; he only said he remembered this occurring inside.
But CJ – who earlier this year recorded a video for Summit’s View about the purported benefits of the program – did claim to remember the role of David Lovely, who went by the nickname “Doc.”
“Doc was splashing water on him,” said CJ, who attended the boarding school about a year.
But water was also allegedly poured on Cameron by more advanced students, according to the three alleged eyewitnesses.
David Lovely denies that anything like this event occurred.
A written statement from the ranch elaborated: “There is no merit to any of these allegations, without context everything is subjective, it is possible that the boys may have been horse-playing, but no such direction was ever given by the Lovelys.”
The presence of water features in another alleged punishment at the ranch. After a student tried to run away, he was afterward allegedly taken to a pond on the ranch property.
Once at the pond, a boy who says he witnessed the incident alleges that David Lovely instructed a trusted student to take the attempted runaway and dunk him underneath the water.
“I think he needs to be baptized,” Lovely said, according to the boy who claims he saw this.
In a written statement, Summit’s View denied that this occurred.
Submersions in the pond were among the claims made by CPS and are among the allegations made in civil lawsuits filed last week.
Cameron claimed that another punishment involved handcuffing a pair of boys together.
A Summit’s View statement denied that this occurred, but did say “two boys have been put in a huge shirt as an incentive to get along which is not uncommon and is effective. The boys were never left unsupervised by staff.”
Looming large in most the accounts by past program residents is something called “the gauntlet.”
Cameron still remembers it ominously.
“People hated it,” he said. “People were scared. It wasn’t a good day.”
Sources all offered very consistent accounts of the gauntlet: A runner had to make his way over a single-file line of tires. The other boys at the ranch were lined in up in a pair of flanking rows on either side.
Their mission? Stop the runner. Grabbing, shoving and pushing and were typical techniques, according to sources.
“You could be dropped or pushed,” CJ said. “You would get pushed, body slammed.”
At the end, a final obstacle awaited: someone waiting to tackle them.
“He’d usually make me tackle the kids,” said one boy who spoke to the Daily Journal. “You’d have to slam them and everything.”
Holly Litherland’s son attended the program from April 2019 until July 2019.
Litherland shared with the Daily Journal a text message she received from David Lovely. In the message, Lovely explains the purpose of the gauntlet and described the first experience of Litherland’s son in it.
David Lovely wrote, “They ran through the Gauntlet tonight. Tuff stuff but it provokes character and purges anger. It redirects their focus to look forward and fight for the finish line. He did very well! No broken bones or bruises or cuts all the boys are well. This happens about once every 1-2 months. It always brings problems to the surface as well as build a stronger unit.”
David Lovely acknowledged that the gauntlet involved students shoving or pushing another boy running over a line of tires, with a tackler at the end. He compared it to a football-style training exercise and said staff carefully supervised it.
Here’s how he described the students who sought to block the runner: “They’re pushing. They are the world’s opposition. They are temptation. They are all kinds of things to them and it’s making their objective difficult to get from the first tire to the end. It’s a life lesson. It is not, we are going to bust you up. It involves sometimes being pushed around. We set limits. You are not allowed to hit. You are not allowed to kick, and I will not tolerate that and they know that. Safety, safety, safety.”
One former student confirmed that hitting and kicking was not allowed, but he said it did sometimes occur.
Another former student, whose family reached out the Daily Journal at the prompting of David Lovely, described the gauntlet as a “serious punishment” but cast the experience in a positive light.
“We would all do it even if we didn’t cause the gauntlet to make it fair,” wrote this former student. “One of my best friends was a total jerk before going through it, after he went through it, he was the nicest guy I ever knew, and this change was by choice.”
David Lovely said it would be a misunderstanding to call the gauntlet a “punishment” and described it instead as a character building exercise.
Boxing, involving pairs or groups, was also common and presented as a tactic to form and strengthen character, according to most boys who were interviewed.
Some boys who spoke to the Daily Journal described the boxing as something Lovely would allegedly “throw” students into, often pitting boys against each other regardless of their size or weight. A 10-year-old was allegedly put up against a much older and larger teen. On another occasion, a different, older teen was paired for boxing with an autistic boy.
“He’d throw kids in there, and they had no choice but to defend themselves and punch back,” said one boy.
David Lovely said he “absolutely” would pair smaller and larger children in boxing, but said training and supervision was provided.
“Why would I mismatch? Because life is bigger than us,” David Lovely said.
He also acknowledged that autistic students and other neurologically atypical students participated in boxing against other typically abled students.
“We do not want a kid to be hurt at all, but if there is a kid who is different, like you’ve described – no two autistic kids, or Asperger’s kids are the same. They’re all not ‘Rain Man,’” David Lovely said. “They are targets in their school. They too need to learn to face up to bullies.”
According to Cameron and another boy who was interviewed, a student was once allegedly punished for infractions by being forced to consecutively box a long series of boys.
David Lovely largely acknowledged that something like this occurred.
“Let’s say you have a kid come here that’s withdrawing from drugs, a kid who’s manipulated everything and everybody,” David Lovely said in response to a question about this incident. “You’ve got a kid that has bullied other kids. Does he need to know what that feels like? Sure, he needs to know what that feels like. You touch a hot stove once, you won’t want to touch it a second time.”
He also offered another example in which a student was directed to box against virtually the entire ranch, said including a boy who spoke to the Daily Journal.
“There was a kid that said, ‘I can whip all of you. I’m not afraid to whip all of you,’” David Lovely said. “CJ was one of them. He came here, he was a challenge. ‘Yeah, I’ll take them all on.’ You want to take them all on? OK so one minute with each one until you’re done. That changed him immensely. Maybe it’s not so fun when there are boys my size. Maybe I tire out very quickly. That was his choice.”
Boys who spoke to the Daily Journal said gloves were always worn during boxing, but headgear was only sometimes worn.
In response to a question about headgear, Terri Lovely said headgear was “always” worn but then David Lovely interjected to say, “Unless they chose not to.”
The Lovely couple clarified that headgear was largely “optional” but that certain boys were required to always wear it and that some boys with a previous history of concussions were not allowed to box, wrestle or run the gauntlet.
But some parents object to practices involving boxing, wrestling and the gauntlet as described to them by their sons.
“My son is very timid. He’s not a fighter,” Litherland said. “He never got into fights, that was not his thing. He was very afraid of that.”
Lovely offered his view that Litherland’s parenting of her son was overbearing and criticized her practice of frequently sending her son letters during his time at Summit’s View, allegedly on a sometimes daily basis.
“His problem was apron strings,” Lovely said of Litherland’s son.
Practices at the ranch related to food also arose in lawsuits filed last week and in the Daily Journal’s interviews.
Former students who spoke to the Daily Journal said if a student refused to eat his food, it would be blended into a liquid-like consistency, and this had to be drunk before the student in question could eat other food. Sometimes, blended food was allegedly required to be drunk as a punishment for other infractions, with undesirable foods sometimes added, such as anchovies.
Lovely said liquefying food was a rare practice, and that boys at the ranch typically eat healthier than at home.
“You can eat it or you can drink it, but you need nutrition,” David Lovely said. “It wasn’t, here eat this or I’m going to shove it down your throat.”
When asked what the course of action would be to a child who would not eat or drink offered food, David Lovely sarcastically joked about abuse.
“Well, we take them out back and beat them till they can’t walk straight,” he said before clarifying that this did not occur and that he ultimately couldn’t “make a kid eat.”
Other staff interjected to say that persistent refusal not to eat would be grounds for discharge of a child from the program.
As to whether unpleasant additives were ever introduced to a liquefied food mixture, David Lovely offered a narrow denial.
“Personally, I’ve never liquified food. Personally, I’ve never added anything to the food. Personally, I’ve only ever seen one kid drink his dinner,” David Lovely said. “Kids have done all kinds of things to each other, believe me.”
“The last thing that kid needed”
Punishments meted out by older, more trusted participants in the program, was part of the program, according to David and Terri Lovely. They said students were allowed to enforce some rules and to issue punishments, such as push-ups, for certain infractions.
Terri Lovely also said an appeal process existed and boys that wrongfully imposed punishment could be punished themselves.
However, some former students said this practice was often abused and sowed division and bitterness among students at the ranch, inciting boys who were punished to harbor ill-will against the boys who levied punishments.
“We would hate them for months,” Cameron said of the boys who enforced the rules. “I felt lonely a lot. I felt like I didn’t have any friends.”
The Daily Journal obtained a video shot in January 2019 depicting two students administering discipline. No adults or staff are visible in the video, so it’s not clear if the actions depicted in the video were sanctioned.
The video footage runs almost 14 minutes and the events depicted occur in the front lawn of the boarding school property, in front of the main building and parking lot.
Two boys in the video make a third do certain things like pushups, running laps and running while holding a tire over his head. However, they also handle him roughly, forcefully push him to the ground and later jerk him back up.
One former student said he was often directed by Lovely to inflict punishment.
And even as the boys who received the punishment held grudges, this boy said the punishment system distorted the enforcers.
“You had to have a stone cold heart. After a while you started enjoying it,” he said. “These kids, when they did it, they enjoyed the power they had over the other kids, so they started getting worse and worse and worse.”
Rather than the ranch ridding him of emotional disturbances, this boy said that, over a year since he left the ranch, he is still bothered by what he did.
“Before I went there, I was a sincere kid,” he said. “I was an emotional kid. I felt bad for other people. I’d try to stand up for different types of things. But when I was there, it kind of ruined all of that for me.”
The mother of this boy offered a similar account of how her son has struggled with guilt over how he was allegedly used by the Summit’s View program. She said he only began to open up and speak more freely about his experiences over a period of months.
She’s angry about what happened to her son.
“If they used my son to discipline other kids, that is the last thing that kid needed,” said the mom. “He didn’t need to be put in a position where he was told to discipline other kids. And now he is feeling bad about that.”
Future plans
Despite controversy, David and Terri Lovely said last week they are pushing forward with plans to re-open the ranch, perhaps as early as September. David Lovely claimed the program has a waiting list.
The couple at the center of it all say they remain motivated by the mission.
“It’s better to build boys and girls than repair men and women,” Terri Lovely said. “I was a trauma nurse and I put more kids in body bags than I care to count, from the heroin/fentanyl epidemic in Dayton, Ohio … why not try and get them before they get to that point?”
The eight civil lawsuits were filed in civil court last week after the Summit’s View staff sat for an interview. After the suits were filed, a representative for the facility had no additional comment pertaining directly to the pending legal action.
If the work continues, one parent said it’s a good thing.
“I hope other parents never have to deal with a troubled child like we did. But if they do, it is good to know there are resources like Summit Ranch to help,” said Stephanie Reed. “If we hadn’t found Summit Ranch, I am not sure (my son) would be alive today.”
But Pam Coleman still has doubts about what her son experienced. She sees the mission as laudable, but hopes there isn’t more harm being done alongside the good.
“It changed him for the good,” Pam Coleman said of her son. “But I don’t know if he had to go through all that to get to where he is now.”
Reporter: Caleb Bedillion
Photography: Adam Robison