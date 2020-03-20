TUPELO • As members of the Tupelo City Council voiced approval of nearly all the items in Mayor Jason Shelton’s newest executive order that places restrictions on businesses, some also renewed calls to urge statewide leaders to increase new safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Council convened a work session on Friday morning by teleconference where Mayor Jason Shelton briefed other elected officials on the newest restrictions set to take place. While the Council did not formally ratify the order, nearly all Council members informally voiced support for it.
As of Friday evening, the Mississippi State Department of Public Health issued a new recommendation that all restaurants and bars suspend dine-in service to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is only a suggestion and does not carry the force of law.
The recommendation comes at a time when Shelton has repeatedly told members of the media he hopes that more federal or statewide safety restrictions will be issued, instead of local governments having to make safety decisions.
“Everything that we’re talking about, everything that we’re dealing with, there’s some office in Jackson that specializes in it, and we would prefer that they lead on it,” Shelton told Council members Friday. “Be that as it may, we have got to take action here in our community.”
To curb the spread of the virus, Shelton’s newest executive order issued Thursday is temporarily requiring all businesses until Monday limit their dining areas to 50% capacity or allow 20 people to use dining facilities at one time, whichever is less. The order also stipulates restaurants must close by 9 p.m.
Beginning on Monday, all Tupelo restaurants will be required to completely abandon dining facilities and only offer services through curbside, drive-thru, to-go or delivery means. The same 9 p.m. curfew would still be in place, which will already be in compliance.
Under state law, there is no distinction between restaurants and bars, so this order would apply to all restaurants, even those that serve alcohol.
Tupelo is also requiring on Monday all gas stations, package stores and small retail stores to only have a maximum limit of 10 people in their facilities at one time. The health department’s recommendation does not include gas stations and grocery stores, according to a press release from the department.
Some Council members said they thought this item might have to be revised later, but a majority of the Council approved it.
“I’m fine with that, and I think in theory that’s going to work great,” Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington said. “But I think with some of these larger gas stations like Dodge’s and Papa V’s, you’re going to create a crowd outside waiting to get in, which is going to be worse than letting more people in than 10.”
Once ratified, the order will be treated similarly to a city ordinance, which could result in penalties for people who don’t adhere to the new restrictions, although Shelton said some of the new rules will have to be policed on the “honor system.”
According to media reports, other local governing authorities throughout Mississippi have issued temporary measures similar to Tupelo’s new restrictions, including Oxford, Jackson, Houston and Lafayette County.
The Oxford Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved a request by Mayor Robyn Tannehill to close all bars and restaurant dining areas, which made Oxford one of the first municipalities in the state to issue that type of order.
Tannehill told the Daily Journal in a telephone interview that it is difficult to balance the needs of a business community and the public safety of citizens.
There’s no guidebook on this,” Tannehill said.
She said she thought the decision was difficult, the order she requested was the right move for the community at the right time. Even though Tannehill was one of the first mayors to take a restrictive measure for restaurants, she believes the state government will continue to respond in a positive way.
When asked at what point she thought statewide officials should issue a uniform order instead of different local governments making individual decisions to best curb the spread of the virus, Tannehill said she thought the state will step in when the virus continues to spread throughout the state.
“I would base that (decision) on the spread of the virus, and I would say that we’re there now,” Tannehill said. “We’ve seen it continue to spread across the state.”
As of Friday, there are 80 total presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state, with new cases in several Northeast Mississippi counties including Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Tippah and Monroe Counties, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.
With more restrictive safety measures continuing to happen in different cities, three members of the Tupelo City Council said they also wanted more safety measures from either state or federal officials to be enacted to create a more uniform policy.
“We’re looking for some leadership from the governor and his team because right now we’ve got all these municipalities making different decisions and some of them mesh and some of them don’t, but we need a unified stance here,” Ward 6 Councilman Lynn Bryan said. “I think we ought to do it on no uncertain terms and put the ball in their lap, or we’re going to keep on having to meet like this every 24 hours and come up with a new approach.”
Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings said he agreed with Lynn Bryan’s statement, and Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan also said he wanted more state or federal intervention.
“I wish the state and national levels would go ahead and do a blanket policy across the country,” Mike Bryan said. “With that said, we as municipality leaders, we don’t need to sit around trying to wait. We’ve got to take care of our own in our city right now until they do what they’re going to do.”
Even though the health department has now issued a new recommendation regarding dining services for restaurants, Shelton and Council members are still asking state officials to make a decision regarding day care centers.
A communications official from Gov. Tate Reeves’ office did not immediately return a request for comment.
Tupelo City Council members can either call a special meeting to ratify Shelton’s executive order, or they can choose to ratify the order at its next regular meeting on April 7.