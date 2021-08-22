TUPELO • Direct democracy activism, elected leaders, a collection of little known legal processes and obscure attorney general’s opinions are on a collision course, set in motion over the long vexing issues of the Lee County Jail.
Local officials scrambled last week to make sense of the ongoing fallout from efforts to trigger a mandatory special election before any money can be borrowed by the Board of Supervisors to build a new jail and law enforcement complex.
Analysis by activists show that at least some registered voters were disqualified from a petition intended to invoke the referendum requirement – but they’ll have to prove it.
Citing Mississippi law, Bill Benson, the county administrator, and Gary Carnathan, the county attorney, said last week that the more than 700 people disqualified by the local circuit clerk from the petition effort have 10 days, beginning last week, to present a notarized affidavit asserting themselves to be registered voters of Lee County.
In Lee County, 1,500 qualified electors may force a referendum election on any proposed bond issue. A coalition of progressive activists, local property owners and opponents of higher taxes are trying to do just that: require a special election before county supervisors may borrow as much as $85 million to build a new jail and law enforcement complex.
Under the provisions of the law, these organizers submitted a petition containing 2,134 signatures by the required date.
The office of Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney certified 1,359 signatures as belonging to qualified electors of the county, and disqualified 775, thus rendering the petition 141 signatures short of success.
Clock is ticking for special election proponents
These 775 disqualified signers may now present themselves at the circuit clerk’s office with a notarized affidavit explaining why they should not have been disqualified from the petition.
As he counts the 10 days, Benson said Aug. 30 is the deadline for presentation, though as of late Friday there still seemed to be some uncertainty as to how the 10 days were being counted.
The Rev. Charles Moore, president of the Lee County NAACP, believes the process is stacked against the voters and in favor of incumbent political power.
“This is a voter suppression tactic, hidden in the state statute,” Moore said. “Supervisors, you could have brought this to a vote. But you chose to go on your own, and now you’re running us through the gauntlet. And now you’re forcing people off the petition on a technicality.”
Calls for supervisors to voluntarily order a special election continue even from other quarters. Speaking at a civic club on Friday, state Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, said he believes any tax increase linked to the jail – whether property tax or sales tax – should be put before the people for a vote.
Some disqualifications prompt questions, stir anger
Marcus Crump – a nurse and former Justice Court judge – lives on Golden Leaf Cove and signed the petition, which he confirmed to the Daily Journal.
His signature and address appear on the petition and exactly match his name and address as it appears in a copy of the Lee County voter rolls as obtained by the Daily Journal from the circuit clerk’s office. However, Crump was disqualified from the petition, with a deputy clerk writing “NR” - for not registered – in the margins of the petition sheet next to Crump’s name.
Crump’s son does share a name and an address with his father, and is also registered to vote. The younger Crump has a suffix notation in the voter roll: not “junior” but “II.”
But the elder Crump is not listed in the rolls as “I” or “senior” and has never gone by such.
Dulaney declined to specifically address why Crump was disqualified. After her children tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Dulaney isolated at home most of the week, kept on the sidelines even as her office became the front lines in a matter of a public controversy.
Without access to the full version of the voter rolls kept by her office, Dulaney said she couldn’t address the issue, but suggested the public rolls possessed by the Daily Journal may not tell the whole story.
“There may be a discrepancy there that we saw that you’re not seeing,” Dulaney said by phone on Friday.
Crump, meanwhile, believes the validity of his signature should have been apparent, and believes the need to present a notarized statement imposes an unfair demand.
“I just think it’s ridiculous that I should have to go and spend my time on clarifying myself as a registered voter when I could be spending my time with my patients,” Crump said.
Even Moore’s own son was disqualified from the petition. It was not immediately clear why – possibly because there’s no “junior” notation by his name in the voter rolls, but he did sign the petition as “Charles Moore Jr.” His name and address as given on the petition otherwise match his public registration information.
Activist: Petition decisions reflect voter suppression tactics
Another notable disqualification: Tupelo’s Ward 7 City Councilwoman Rosie Jones was also disqualified from the petition as not registered, likely because she signed the petition as “Rosie” instead of her legal given name, which is Rosezlia.
Moore believes decisions like this show a willful decision to wield narrow interpretations of state statute against the expressed will of the people.
“They are purposely exercising this statute to suppress this vote,” Moore said. “They could have easily said, ‘We’re going to accept this.’”
Dulaney strongly rejected any notion that she’s attempting to use the power of her office to ensure the petition fails.
“That’s absurd. We do our best at 100% with all the information we have,” Dulaney said. “We don’t take a position on the issues.”
Few guidelines on legal qualifying standard for petitions
The circuit clerk has insisted that, given only names and addresses, she must require relatively strict matching, and not make assumptions about nicknames or other variations.
“The signature has to match the voter registration,” Dulaney said early last week. “‘Jamie’ would be rejected for ‘James.’”
However, the attorney general’s office has voiced the view that local authorities do not have to require this level of correspondence between petition signatures and the poll book, though guidance on the issue is old, and there may not be much legal precedent in the courts.
In a 1988 advisory opinion, the attorney general’s office declined to require exact matching between signature and voter rolls, suggesting instead that there only be some basis for identifying a signature as valid.
“It is the opinion of this office that so long as it may be determined that the signature on the petition is that of a qualified elector, it should be counted,” reads that 1988 opinion.
A 1975 attorney general’s opinion went further and said a signature should be validated “without regard to variations between the words contained in the signatures on the registration book and the petition so long as the board of supervisors determines, consistent with the facts, that the name represents the same person.”
Board of Supervisors looks to possess final say-so
The circuit clerk said she’ll have to consult with the Board of Supervisors attorney, Carnathan, before determining which previously rejected signatures she may ultimately certify.
However, the 1975 attorney general’s opinion, citing Supreme Court precedent, finds the Board of Supervisors to possess “the exclusive authority, subject to judicial review, to determine whether a person whose name appears upon a petition is a qualified elector.”
This raises at least the theoretical possibility that supervisors could reverse the circuit clerk’s findings about the sufficiency of certain signatures.