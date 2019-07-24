TUPELO • When Lee County supervisors begin new terms next year, they’ll face long festering questions about poor conditions at the local jail, and they’ll do so in the shadow of two failed solutions offered in 2017 – solutions Sheriff Jim Johnson ultimately opposed as inadequate.
Ahead of contested primaries on Aug. 6, candidates for the Lee County Board of Supervisors largely agree that the current jail – built in 1997 and with a maximum capacity of 202 – is overcrowded and overstressed.
Those candidates can be a little thin on details, however.
“I’m sure it needs something done to it,” said District 1 candidate Marty Rock, a Republican. “We’ll just have to look at the options.”
Likewise, another Republican District 1 candidate, Dan Gale, offered these thoughts: “I believe there needs to be something done with the jail. I don’t know to what extent. We have to have a safe county for sure, but I have to take into consideration what it will cost.”
Indeed, the question of costs looms large over any discussion about the jail.
“I’m really against raising taxes and I’m trying to figure out a way to do it without raising taxes,” said District 3 Supervisor Tony Roper, an incumbent first-term Republican running for re-election.
But even as candidates talk ideas for tackling the issue afresh, newly uncovered documents shed light on how protracted jail discussions in 2017 collapsed.
After a half-year of talks, supervisors seemed on the cusp of moving forward in August 2017 with the construction of a new jail. However, Lee County’s sheriff privately urged at least one supervisor to vote against the pending proposal, with new details about his decisive behind-the-scenes role unearthed through a public records request.
After long pushing for the approval of a new jail and law enforcement facility, text messages show Johnson soured on a pricey plan right on the eve of a key vote.
Following increasing tension between Johnson and Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, the Lee County sheriff wrote to District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan and urged the defeat of a proposal to hire an architect to proceed with detailed drawings of an entirely new law enforcement facility carrying an estimated price tag of $51 million.
Shelton had criticized the tax increase the plan would have required.
“My final recommendation is to not build a jail and stop holding any municipal inmates. Also let the public vote on it,” Johnson wrote to Morgan in a text message on Aug. 18, 2017.
Johnson later made clear that he wanted the pending jail proposal defeated on the following Monday when it was scheduled to come up before the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
“Let’s make that recommendation Monday and get that passed,” Johnson wrote to Morgan in a text message.
He urged Morgan to stay tight-lipped.
“Let’s keep this a secret and blow their a – out of the water Monday,” Johnson wrote in a text message.
Morgan asked a follow-up question, probing whether Johnson truly wanted the defeat of a policy he’d long publicly supported: the construction of a new jail.
“Can we renovate jail to your satisfaction?” Morgan wrote.
In response, the sheriff said different options could be considered at a later time. The immediate priority, he made clear, was to “not hold inmates for Tupelo.”
These and other text messages were acquired by a public records request seeking communication between Lee County supervisors and other local officials, including Johnson.
Supervisors did vote against the $51 million facility by a 3-2 vote, with Tommie Lee Ivy, Morgan and Mike Smith forming the majority.
In that meeting, Johnson told supervisors they faced three options: build the $51 million jail, build a smaller jail with no room for municipal prisoners or renovate the current jail.
Speaking in an interview this week, Johnson acknowledged that he ultimately opposed the $51 million facility, but said supervisors never approved the alternative he wanted – the construction of a cheaper jail with room only for county prisoners.
Late in 2017, supervisors did consider a proposal to renovate the current jail for around $8 million. Johnson opposed this plan in 2017 and continues to oppose it now.
“A new facility is the only way to go, and I stand by that,” Johnson said this week. “You can’t fix this one.”
In an interview last year with the Daily Journal, Johnson stated his opposition to the $51 million facility and his displeasure with housing prisoners booked into custody by Tupelo police.
“I told them, we can build the jail a lot cheaper and a lot smaller if we don’t hold the Tupelo prisoners,” Johnson said. “I know what the biggest problem is the 17 years that I have been here at this jail, and it’s holding prisoners for the city of Tupelo.”
Supervisor candidates – incumbents and newcomers alike – have been more circumspect in their tone. They have also been hesitant to propose any detailed solutions, though some prefer renovation to replacement of the jail. Supervisor candidates are also loathe to support a tax increase to fund jail repairs, but some grudgingly admit it might be needed.
“Maybe if we had to do a minimal tax increase I could go for that,” Roper said.