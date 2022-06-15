TUPELO • "The whole universe opened up," is the phrase veteran astronaut Mike Massimino used to describe his first moment floating in space; the same can be said for the attendees of the Helen Foster Lecture Series, Tuesday night at Lee County Library, as their eyes lit up with every detail Massimino described of his outer space adventures.
The free event is a longtime tradition for the library, made possible by an endowment fund created by its namesake, former librarian and chairman of the Lee County Library Board of Trustees, Helen Foster.
A New York Times bestselling author, Massimino released his autobiography titled, "A Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe” in 2016.
Massimino grew up in a working class, New York family with dreams of achieving the feats of his idol, Neil Armstrong.
"I wanted to grow up to be Neil Armstrong, so I asked my mom to help me with a costume," the astronaut told the crowd as he pointed to his childhood photo.
Although Massimino had early ambitions of reaching the stars, he realized quickly he had a fear of heights. However, as he was pursuing a collegiate engineering degree, his childhood dream resurfaced after the movie "The Right Stuff" debuted in 1983.
After three failed applications to NASA, the now mechanical engineering professor at Columbia University finally caught his break and joined NASA's Astronaut Group 16 in 1996.
"You've got to stick through, you can't give up on things," the New York native said about his many attempts to become an astronaut.
The theme of Tuesday evening's lecture was persistence no matter the endeavor.
"Persistence is always needed,” he said. “If you get to the astronaut program, it's not like it's time to sit back and relax. We all had our path to get here that took persistence and hard work. It's that same persistence that gets you the job you want to do or the school you want to go that's necessary after you get that opportunity.”
Even with all of Massimino's accolades, the New York Times bestselling author said his childhood dream wouldn't be complete without a photo for proof.
"In your very first spacewalk, the first thing you do that's in the checklist is get your picture taken,” he said.
The New York native traveled twice into space to help service the Hubble Space Telescope. Prior to his otherworldly endeavors, Massimino graduated from MIT and worked at McDonnell Douglas Aerospace in Houston, Texas, before being selected as an astronaut candidate in 1996 by NASA.
Massimino is a veteran of two space flights: STS-109 Columbia in March 2002 and STS-125 Atlantis in May 2009, both missions to service the Hubble Space Telescope. According to NASA, he has logged 571 hours and 47 minutes in space and a cumulative total of 30 hours and 4 minutes of spacewalking.
The Helen Foster Lecture Series has seen special guests, including authors, artists, journalists and more. Some notable past speakers include National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham, former William Morris Agency head Sam Haskell, nationally syndicated columnist Rheta Grimsley Johnson and bestselling author John Grisham.