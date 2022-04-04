TUPELO • The Lee County Library has postposed a visit from former NASA astronaut and author Mike Massimino.
Massimino, who twice traveled into space to help service the Hubble Space Telescope, was scheduled to speak as part of the latest entry in the Lee County Library’s long-running Helen Foster Lecture Series, originally set for Tuesday, April 5. He was expected to discuss his 2016 autobiography, “Spaceman: An Astronaut’s Unlikely Journey to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe.”
According to Jeff Tomlinson, director of the Lee-Itawamba Library System, the event was postponed because of an “unexpected illness” and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Made possible by an endowment fund created by its namesake, former librarian and chairman of the Lee County Library Board of Trustees Helen Foster, the Helen Foster Lecture Series has invited a myriad of authors, artists, journalists and others to the Tupelo-based library over the decades. Past guests have included National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham, former William Morris Agency head Sam Haskell, nationally syndicated columnist Rheta Grimsley Johnson and bestselling author John Grisham.
Events held as part of the Helen Foster Lecture Series are free to the public.