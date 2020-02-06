TUPELO • The state Department of Human Services has frozen grant funds intended for the Family Resource Center amid an ongoing audit and questions raised about potentially improper spending by the regional non-profit.
A spokesperson for DHS confirmed Thursday that the state Auditor’s Office raised concerns about how the Family Resource Center has previously used money intended to aid the poor and needy.
In a Jan. 29 email obtained by the Daily Journal, an administrator with the Tupelo-based Family Resource Center advised a group of staff members that grant funds awarded last December are on hold and will not be dispersed at least until the completion of a state audit at the end of March.
“Please know that we are working diligently on the logistics of this shut down,” wrote Amy Harris, special projects coordinator at the Family Resource Center.
Documents show that last December, DHS awarded the Family Resource Center and 11 other organizations a subgrant for “workforce training and education programs.” This grant money came through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
After this December award was announced, a DHS spokesperson said the Auditor’s Office contacted DHS with concerns about how the Family Resource Center has spent public money in years past, including “potential spending of TANF funds on unallowable costs during prior subgrant agreements which could result in serious findings.”
As a result of the auditor’s concerns, DHS halted the award to the Family Resource Center.
“It is incumbent upon us to do our due diligence to ensure we are good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” said MDHS Interim Executive Director Jacob Black in a statement. “The actions we have taken regarding (the Family Resource Center) are necessary for us to continue to provide rigorous oversight of federal and state dollars as well as ensure we prevent any potential misuse of government funding.
The Jan. 29 email by Harris described the ongoing audit as routine.
The state Auditor’s Office is conducting “its yearly audit of MDHS to present to the Governor as part of the audit of all state agencies,” Harris wrote.
Harris also told the email recipients that instructions would follow about how to maintain health insurance through COBRA, a U.S. Department of Labor program typically used by workers who lose their job.
With a waiting time of months before grant money may be accessible again, Harris acknowledged that some employees face difficult choices.
“I know this is difficult and for many of you will be a devastating blow,” she wrote in the email.
It was not immediately clear how many employees are impacted.
Multiple attempts on Thursday to contact Christi Webb, Family Resource executive director, were unsuccessful. A receptionist on Thursday said Webb was not in the Family Resource Center offices in Tupelo.
Concerns by the state Auditor’s Office about how the Family Resource Center has spent grant money comes as that office has brought criminal charges against former public employees and non-profits associated with the Family Resource Center.
The Tupelo-based nonprofit has not been named a target of any investigation and the Auditor’s Office has not at this time charged anyone directly affiliated with the Family Resource Center.
Since 2016, the Family Resource Center has received much of its funding through DHS, and was, along with the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), one of the two partner agencies of the Families First for Mississippi initiative.
The Family Resource Center managed Families First services within 42 counties in the northern half of the state, while the MCEC managed the central and southern regions of the state.
TANF funds flow to states in the form of what’s called a block grant, giving states wide discretion over how the money is used. Giving some of that money to MCEC and the Family Resource Center through the Families First initiative was one way that TANF money was used in recent years.
On Wednesday, law enforcement arrested John Davis, who led DHS from 2016 until July 2019, when he retired. Davis was appointed DHS head by former-Gov. Phil Bryant.
Among others arrested were Nancy New, the owner and director of the MCEC, her son Zach New, and Anne McGrew, an accountant at MCEC.
The auditor alleges that Davis and his purported conspirators funneled federal TANF money to former wrestler Brett DiBiase, paying him for services he never actually performed. DiBiase has also been charged in connection with the auditor’s investigation.
MCEC and the Family Resource Center, under the Families First umbrella and DHS appear linked to an extended network of the DiBiaise family, include Brett DiBiaise, his brother Ted DiBiase Jr. and their father Ted DiBiase, a retired wrestled once known as the “The Million Dollar Man.”
The Families First for Mississippi website is no longer available, but archived pages from the site describe the DiBiase-associated Heart of David as a partner agency.
And among other events, the Family Resource Center, under the Families First umbrella, in partnership with DHS, sponsored a March 2018 Healthy Teens Rally in Tupelo at which Ted DiBiase Jr. spoke.
A halt to grant money is not the first financial challenge to hit the Family Resource Center in recent years. In 2019, a reduction in TANF funds linked to a government shutdown led to layoffs and pay cuts. These reductions follow a dramatic expansion of employees, services and offices that followed the Families First partnership.