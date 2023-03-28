TUPELO — Bestselling author Jamie Ford talked about his books and the writing process with attendees of the 2023 Tupelo Reads event at the Lee County Library on Tuesday afternoon.
The citywide reading program selected two of Ford's books this year: "Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet," his debut novel published in 2009, and "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy," his latest novel released in August 2022.
"We are so happy he's here today and that he could work in trips to the 'Today Show,' the Texas Book Festival and the Miami Book Fair around the most important stop in his tour, which is the Lee County Library in Tupelo, Mississippi," Tupelo Reads Chairman Lisa Reed told the crowd during her introduction of Ford.
"The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" was selected by "Today Show" host Jenna Bush Hager as her Read With Jenna book club pick the month it was released. Hager will also serve as an executive producer for an upcoming TV adaptation of the novel.
Ford, 54, said that at its core, the book is about inherited trauma.
"When we think of genetics, we think of genetic inheritance, we think of physical traits like eye color and hair color, things that are easily observed," Ford said. "But epigenetics is the study of inheriting psychological traits, inheriting levels of resiliency, phobias and empathy — and really how people interact with one another. Sometimes we inherit a certain ability to love or not love other people."
The book's title character, Afong Moy, was a real woman. In 1834, she became the first Chinese woman to come to the United States. She toured the east coast performing for sold out theaters where she sang in Chinese and wore traditional clothing.
Although she achieved great fame and was the subject of hundreds of newspaper articles, Ford said she was never quoted directly — the people who monetized her existence spoke for her. After 1850, she disappeared from historical record, and no one knows what ultimately became of her.
"I didn't think there was enough there for me to build a whole story, and certainly there wasn't a redemptive story," Ford said. "It was a story of tragedy."
So the book follows Moy and a line of female descendants from the 1800s through 2045 in settings including China, England, and the U.S. cities of Seattle, San Francisco and Baltimore.
"The book follows themes of loss and abandonment and sort of ripples through all these generations," Ford said. "But I do think it has a very redemptive quality to it."
The event concluded with a question and answer session, after which Ford signed books and took photos with attendees.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.