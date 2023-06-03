top story Authorities investigating Saturday morning plane crash near Tupelo airport Daily Journal reports Jun 3, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email In this file photo from August 2019, a Beechcraft Bonanza taxis to its parking spot after landing at Tupelo Regional Airport. Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A plane crashed near the Tupelo Regional Airport before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. Authorities are on scene and an investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported.We do know that it was a small, personal plane.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Air Travel Aviation Recommended for you