TUPELO - The Autism Center of North Mississippi (ACNM) seeks support as it continues providing a sorely needed service in Mississippi.
The nonprofit organization sees over a 100 children a week through services such as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, individual and group therapy, parent training and parent groups. It also provides mental health and school-based services.
ACNM accepts insurance and Medicaid. With over half of patients Medicaid recipients, that leaves a gap that doesn’t cover the full cost of services.
Since April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, ACNM fundraises for the growing need while educating the community about what they do, said ACNM Executive Director Melinda Tidwell.
“All of these fundraisers go to help to make sure that we can provide these services,” Tidwell said.
The annual Autism Burger Frenzy comes Friday, April 1. Hosted by Tupelo Parks and Recreation, plates of a burger, chips, drink and sugar cookie will be available for sale. Plates will be sold the day of the event for $10, and can be picked up after 10:30 a.m. in front of the Oren Dunn City Museum. Bigger orders can possibly be delivered.
Parks and Recreation began the fundraiser a few years ago, said recreation director Leigh Ann Mattox. Last year, they presented a $5,000 check to ACNM to go towards its indoor playground that is used in therapy. Each year, several different departments, ACNM and volunteers come together to cook, put together and sell plates. All proceeds go towards ACNM’s mission of serving children diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder or other developmental delays.
“We took this as a project because we wanted to support (ACNM),” Mattox said. “We enjoy doing this.”
Fundraising kicked off Saturday with the Autism Run 2022. After the burger frenzy, the next event is the Autism Awareness Golf Tournament at the Tupelo National Golf Club on Monday, Aprill 11. The sign up deadline is April 8. The tournament winner receives a cash prize, with additional prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin, and a putting contest.
On April 14, Rock N Roll Sushi will donate 15 percent of its proceeds to ACNM. ACNM will sell its 2022 Autism and Awareness shirts, which are $25 each, throughout the month of April.
ACNM has 52 total staff members, including six board-certified behavior analysts that currently have anywhere from six to ten registered behavior technicians, an Oxford-based team, and two mental health professionals on staff among others. ACNM wants to start providing diagnostic services in the near future, as there is not enough to fill that need in North Mississippi, Tidwell said.
Currently, ACNM has over 150 children on its waiting list. Clients travel from as far away as Columbus and Alabama for ACNM’s type of therapy. Despite the need, there is a shortage of board-certified behavior analysts in Mississippi to provide those services, Tidwell said.
“To tell parents, to have to tell kids that they’re going to have to wait because we just don’t have a place for them is heartbreaking,” Tidwell said.
The best way to support ACNM is through its fundraisers, Tidwell said. Donations of candy, bubbles, juice boxes, fruit snacks and toys, as well as basic supplies like toilet paper, are encouraged for use in therapy and to allow funds raised to go towards direct services.
Anyone interested in learning more is welcome to follow the Autism Center of North Mississippi on Facebook, call (662) 840-0974, or visit autismcenternms.com.
For Burger Frenzy questions, call Tupelo Parks and Recreation at 662-841-6440.