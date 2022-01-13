A single at-home COVID-19 testing kit sits on an otherwise empty shelf inside the Walgreens pharmacy at Crosstown in Tupelo on Jan. 12, 2021. Insurance companies will be required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests beginning this weekend, although many area pharmacies have few, if any, available.
TUPELO • This weekend, health insurance companies will be required to begin covering the cost of home COVID-19 tests. If they can be found.
On Saturday, the Biden administration will begin requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 testing kits, typically found on pharmacy shelves, each month per customer. The new federal requirement comes as cases of the omicron variant run rampant throughout the U.S.
Covering the cost of at-home tests — which typically cost between $15 and $35 for a two-pack — is meant to remove a barrier between quickly and regularly testing for COVID-19. But these tests are currently difficult to find, with supplies at many local pharmacies either sparse or nonexistent, and the Biden administration's move to expand access as the omicron variant surges will almost certainly put further strain on the supply side.
At Tupelo Family Pharmacy, manager Terri Driskell said at-home COVID-19 tests weren't in stock on Wednesday, and she couldn't guess when the pharmacy would have more available.
"We're waiting for some, but just don't know when we'll get them," she said. "From what I'm hearing from customers, you can't find them anywhere in town."
That was also the case at Saltillo Pharmacy and Solutions, which was expecting a shipment of at-home tests last Thursday or Friday. That shipment has yet to arrive.
"I've been looking to get the tests at home for a couple weeks now, but everywhere I go they're out and they don't know when they'll get any," said Marissa Cooper. "You can't even find them at Walmart."
Online options like Amazon are available to consumers, with one twin-pack sold for $20 and another at $25, but shipping can take two-three weeks.
Walgreens' and CVS' websites indicated the at-home tests were out of stock and not available for shipping or same-day pickup. A single at-home test was available inside the Walgreens pharmacy at crosstown in Tupelo.
Under the insurer coverage plan announced Monday, consumers with private health insurance can apply for reimbursement starting Saturday or visit in-network retailers for a free test. Insurers are still required to reimburse tests purchased by consumers outside of their network, at a rate of up to $12 per individual test.
The Biden administration also plans to launch a website later this month as part of a plan to distribute 500 million free coronavirus tests via the mail.