OXFORD • The weekend before Christmas, Oxford resident Pam Lawhead was preparing her home for guests when she noticed her sewer had backed up.
Sewer problems aren’t a rare occurrence for someone who lives in a neighborhood that’s more than a century old, so she called a plumber, hoping for a quick fix. Instead of a tree root or busted pipe, the cause of the backup was a fiber optic cable that found its way into her sewer line.
“The plumber wasn’t there five minutes when he said they'd dug through the line,” she said. “He called a friend with a camera, and they put it down the pipe. They found a big orange cable that ran through our sewer line. While they have a right of way to my yard, they do not have it for the center of my pipe.”
According to the plumber, it was the fourth such case he’d seen that week.
With the statewide push for expanded high-speed internet availability, millions of Mississippians can connect to faster, more reliable internet than ever before. But, as Lawhead can attest, that progress doesn’t come without some growing pains.
‘I had no idea what happened’
Yoconoa Ridge Homeowners Association President Neil Manson said have Lawhead was one of more than a dozen Oxford residents to contact him about what he described and rushed and incomplete work done companies laying fiber optic cables in Lafayette County.
“Including all of the companies that dug, I got between a dozen and 20 calls over the time of the work,” he said.
Lawhead said her experience with C Spire, the company that laid fiber optic cables in her area, was frustrating. After contacting their customer service and being passed along a chain of representatives, Lawhead said C Spire finally hired Skeen Plumbing to drive from Ridgeland, where the company is headquartered, to Oxford to fix the sewer line the next morning. The telecommunications company also paid for a hotel stay for the night so she and her husband could have plumbing.
“On our street, they broke two water lines and a water main, and that is just one block in a city, so I have no idea what else happened,” she said.
Although C Spire Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jim Richmond could not confirm Lawhead’s incident, he noted the company works quickly to fix any issues that crop up.
And they do occasionally crop up, he said, particularly in more historic areas.
“Often in older areas of towns, the utilities were placed in the ground decades before, and the markings can be off," he told the Daily Journal via email. "If a marking is off, it can cause construction damage to the utility line. I will say, we have around 12,000 miles of fiber now that we own or manage, so we have put a lot of fiber in the ground."
Richmond said the company notifies residents of neighborhoods in which they plan to work.
“As we prepare to start construction of fiber in an area, we proactively send out a notification mailer, emails and texts to residents in the area prior to starting construction,” Richmond said.
Richmond added that C Spire has enjoyed a good working relationship with the city of Oxford, keeping in regular contact with the city’s engineering and permitting department.
Richmond said the company’s fiber project in Oxford started in earnest in March 2021 and is still ongoing.
‘We stand by our track record’
Oxford wasn’t the only area to have issues with C Spire contractors.
On Jan. 15, Big V Water Association maintenance worker Brandon Burcham called the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department to report that contractors had cut a water line outside of Booneville on East Highway 4 and Highway 371.
Burcham said he spoke with the contractors, who told him they didn't “ask anyone where water lines were.”
According to an incident report filed by the sheriff's department , Burcham asked law enforcement to stop the digging. Deputies told him they could not stop the work and advised Burcham to call Mississippi 811, the state’s call-before-digging program.
When contacted, Burcham said the contractors had cut the line not once but twice in one week. He also said the cut he reported to the sheriff’s office led to 30 homes without water for about two-and-a-half hours.
“If you are going to be crossing another underground utility, you have to dig a utility pothole,” Burcham said. “That water leak would have been prevented if they had potholed it.”
He also said he filed seven or eight complaints to the state about multiple contractors from both C Spire and AT&T.
When asked about the incident, Richmond said he was told there were no proper markings for the site, which led to the break.
“By law, once the utility operators are notified by 811 on a particular plan dig, they are required by 811 guidelines to accurately mark their utility line within a certain time period,” he said. “It is my understanding that the utility in this specific incident was unable to locate their pipe.”
He said the company’s contractors complied with state digging law and helped the association workers fix the damage.
“While incidents do occur from time to time, we stand by our overall track record, success rate and customer satisfaction level,” Richmond said.
‘They need to have a better plan’
Another Oxford resident, Kacey Chrestman, said AT&T began digging in her yard last summer, but left it unfinished. For nearly six months, Chrestman was greeted by a trench, 3 feet side and 4 feet deep, every time she stepped out into her yard. The hole was left partially covered when the company’s workers left, but she said she feared her curious toddler would fall into it.
Chrestman said contractors completed the work sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but that was not the end of her frustration. She said workers left a portion of her yard unlevel and the sod damaged.
Her experience with the company’s customer service was similarly unfruitful. She said her husband met with an AT&T employee who said supply chain issues kept the cables from being buried. She said she understood but believed it was no excuse for leaving the hole unattended.
“They need to have a better plan,” Chrestman said. “If you are destroying a part of someone’s yard, you need some kind of organizational plan and better communication. We had no clue what was going on at any point in time, and it was not like we knew who to call.”
AT&T spokesperson Sarah Rodriguez said they contacted Chrestman and the company's work in Chrestman’s neighborhood had finished in October. The spokesperson also noted that the company communicated with residents throughout the process.
“As we work to expand and enhance our fiber network to deliver ultra-high speeds to the Oxford area, our goal is to minimize the impacts on residents as much as possible,” the spokesperson said by email.
The spokesperson also noted that the company contacted Chrestman to fix the damage. In a follow-up interview, Chrestman said workers came to her home and threw grass seed on the affected portion of her yard.
‘Work that has to be done’
For years, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has been one of the state’s most vocal proponents of broadband expansion.
Although he’s received a “handful” of complaints about damaged property caused by the installation of broadband cabling during the last two years, Presley said such problems aren’t widespread.
“Out of the 32 counties I represent, I have gotten complaints out of four counties: Clay, Lee, Prentiss and Lafayette,” he said, adding that thousands of people have gotten fiber optic cables in their area in Northeast Mississippi.
Presley said he would be in contact with the director of the Pipeline Safety Division, the branch of the Public Service Commission that is over the state's call-before-digging program, to get in touch with officials from companies and give a reminder to make sure they are following digging laws.
While some issues with contractors hitting utility lines can be expected, Presley said it’s important that companies be held accountable for the “bad apples” among their contractors.
“Nobody wants their yard torn up, but we can’t drop broadband out of a helicopter for people,” he said. “You can expand broadband and still respect homeowners.”
To Presley, broadband expansion is a necessity for rural Mississippi, but issues are “almost unpreventable.”
“We’ve had an explosive expansion in broadband accessibility,” he said. “With progress, comes work that has to be done.”