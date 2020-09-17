BALDWYN • City leaders in Baldwyn recognized the artistic contributions of two Baldwyn natives Thursday by unveiling historical markers for George Wardlaw and Elijah Pierce.
"They're so very important to our community as Baldwyn natives," said Lori Tucker, director of Baldwyn Main Street/Chamber of Commerce. "We want to continue to preserve our history and our downtown and our community."
Wardlaw, who was born in 1927 and died last year, was renowned for his paintings, metal sculptures and modern art forms. During his 40-year career, his works were displayed in such places as the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the National Gallery in Washington, D.C., and other museums across the U.S.
He was also a professor of art at Ole Miss and later taught at Yale and Amherst.
Wardlaw returned to Baldwyn a couple of years ago and received his high school diploma. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and never had time to get his high school degree. But he returned to Baldwyn after being discharged in 1947, and he received his Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Mississippi in 1955.
Pierce (1892-1984) was a barber and woodcarver. He was the first recipient of a National Heritage Fellowship in 1982 by the National Endowment of the Arts for his woodcarvings. His work is on display in the National Museum of American Art in Washington, D.C., and the American Folk-Art Museum in New York.
"Even though these guys moved away, Baldwyn was always their home," Baldwyn Mayor Michael James said during the unveiling. "It's just exciting to recognize them."
William "Brother" Rogers with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History congratulated Baldwyn leaders for seeing the importance of their history and preserving it.
"There are very few historical markers about visual artists or artists of any kind other than writers," he said. "The fact you decided to honor these two individuals from Baldwyn actually sets you apart in what you're doing. And when others decide to do it, you can say they got the idea from you."
He also said the effort to recognize Pierce was important because Black people have historically comprised a large part of Mississippi’s population, but their efforts and contributions have not been recognized as much as they should.
The markers are the third and fourth to be placed in downtown Baldwyn. The other two honor Bonnie Lee "Country" Graham, a former basketball player and coach at Ole Miss, and Babe McCarthy, the legendary basketball coach at Mississippi State.