BALDWYN — Customers of the Alpine Water System in Union County will likely soon be under the management of the Baldwyn Gas & Water Department after Alpine leadership requested to merge with the city’s system.
Baldwyn’s Board of Aldermen approved last week to apply for a grant through the Mississippi Rural Water Association to merge with the Alpine Water System. The grant, which could be for up to $2 million, would cover the costs of both the Alpine system’s current debt of around $300,000 but also provide funds needed to update the current system with new meters and make necessary repairs to the systems lines and other equipment, all before Baldwyn takes over management.
Brett Brooks, with Engineering Solutions (ESI) in Tupelo, told aldermen the association had reached out to him after meeting with Alpine officials about the possibility of merging with Baldwyn. Brooks said the grant money was available from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and though there was no absolute guarantee the city would receive the grant funds or timetable of how quickly the request would be reviewed, the Rural Water Association had a track record of escalating consolidation requests like this, and he did not expect a problem with the grant being approved.
The Alpine system currently has around 330 customers, and Alpine Water President Glen Coleman told Aldermen the current bill rate is $18 minimum. Brooks told the aldermen, however, that the city could only charge the incoming customers the current “tariff” rate, which is charged to customers outside a 1-mile radius of city limits. That minimum bill rate is $15, which could initially lead to a rate decrease for Alpine customers.
Alderman Ricky Massengill voiced some hesitation on whether it would work financially for the city to absorb the Alpine system, but other board members, including Tonya Billips, Lynda Conlee and Phil Rowan, said the ability to have the system come onboard with no debt and all upgrades completed or covered by grant funds put them at ease with the decision.
Alderwoman Angeleque Agnew-Beene was not in attendance, but Billips said Agnew-Beene had voiced her support to the acquisition in discussing the matter with Billips.
Massengill’s concern was focused on whether the current tariff rate — which, multiplied by the Alpine system’s 330 customers, would generate an additional $60,000 of annualized revenue — would be enough to cover the costs of additional labor needed to manage the system and handle future needs.
Brooks said the process for seeking a tariff rate increase requires approval through the Mississippi Public Service Commission, and aldermen approved ESI beginning the work on a rural water study that would be the first step in having that rate revised.
“It’s probably been 25 years since the city’s done anything with that rate structure,” Brooks said.
That process, Brooks added, won’t be quick. After the study is submitted to the PSC, Baldwyn leaders can expect some back-and-forth paperwork between the city and the PSC to get the tariff increased.
Brooks said it is possible that by the time the transition is complete, and Alpine has merged with the Baldwyn system, the city may have already made it through the process with PSC.
“By the time the transition would be finalized, the city would take over a debt-free system that’s already been updated,” he said.
