Baldwyn’s Board of Aldermen approved last week to apply for a grant through the Mississippi Rural Water Association to merge with the Alpine Water System. The grant, which could be for up to $2 million, would cover the costs of both the Alpine system’s current debt of around $300,000 but also provide funds needed to update the current system with new meters and make necessary repairs to the systems lines and other equipment, all before Baldwyn takes over management.

BALDWYN — Customers of the Alpine Water System in Union County will likely soon be under the management of the Baldwyn Gas & Water Department after Alpine leadership requested to merge with the city’s system.

