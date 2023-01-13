NETTLETON — The Tupelo Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the Omega Mu Mu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity has donated 60 backpacks filled with school supplies to students at two Northeast Mississippi.
Members of the two organizations traveled to Baldwyn Elementary School and Nettleton Intermediate School on Friday to distribute 30 backpacks to students at each school. Each backpack was filled with essentials — paper, pencils, folders, rulers, scissors, crayons, markers, colored pencils, etc. — to help carry students through the second semester of the school year.
Keila Glenn, committee chair of the Backpack Refill Initiative, said the sorority has been giving out backpacks and supplies to students in kindergarten through eighth grade since 2016.
The idea for the annual Backpack Refill event originated during a picnic event between the sorority and fraternity where they brainstormed initiatives on which to collaborate.
The backpacks and supplies are intentionally distributed during the middle of the school year.
“Some of us are educators, so we know the importance of needing school supplies not just at the beginning of the year, but mid-semester because those supplies run out quickly,” said Dana McGinister, president of the Tupelo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.
Angela Smith, school counselor for fourth through eighth grade at Nettleton Intermediate and a member of Delta Sigma Theta, sees the need firsthand.
“At the beginning of the year, students usually have what they need as far as supplies,” Smith said. “Sometimes, by the middle of the semester — and definitely at the end of the semester — they do need additional supplies.”
Some of those students need new backpacks, she added, even before the semester ends.
“They wear out, they tear up because of the amount of books and supplies that they have to have,” she said.
Derrick L. Glenn, a member of Omega Psi Phi, said the fraternity was founded on four principles: Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, Uplift.
“We like to focus on uplift and perseverance so that way we can uplift the kids in the community and then teach them to persevere and move on,” he said. “So the earlier you catch the kids, the better they’ll be.”
Friday’s giveaway was the culmination of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority’s “13 Days of Service,” which precedes the commemoration of its 110th Founders Day, Gwendolyn Cook, a member of the Tupelo Alumnae Chapter, said.
Since the beginning of the year, members have volunteered with the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Wear It Well, Showers of Love, Global Outreach International, a local food pantry, and other local organizations.
“We’ve been providing service for the last 13 days,” Cooks said. “I think this is just a great way to wrap up our service projects.”
