TUPELO — Mitch Caver is a firm believer that history belongs in the hands of those who lived it.
The Baldwyn resident recently had a hand in returning a long-lost 1793 George Washington Peace Medal to the Native American tribe it was first awarded to 229 years ago. Caver, an independent researcher who has worked closely with the Chickasaw Nation, identified the original recipient of a medal in the Chickasaws' possession as Chief Nicholas Cusick of the Tuscarora Nation.
He was present earlier this year when the medal made its way back to its rightful owners, and spent last Saturday at the Tuscarora Nation House in Lewiston, New York, where a public presentation of the medal took place.
Returning the medal to the Tuscarora Nation
In early 2021, an anonymous donor gave the medal to an auction house with a request that the piece make its way back to its original owners.
The Chickasaw Nation, knowing the medal didn't belong to them, accepted it and the task of finding out where it belonged.
That's where Caver came in.
In 2016, Caver retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation after over 30 years of service. During his career, he'd helped reconnect Chickasaw natives with their ancestral land in Mississippi during visits from Oklahoma. He'd previously identified another 1793 George Washington Peace Medal for the Chickasaw Nation in 2015. It's now housed in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.
So when the Chickasaws found themselves in possession of the latest medal, they asked Caver for his help. He worked with the Chickasaw Nation's archaeologist, Dr. Brad Lieb, to identify the medal's origin.
It took Caver two years to find information about the 2015 medal, but finding the origin of this one took only a few months. Once he found a key newspaper article confirming the original recipient of the medal, it tied the history together.
Before telling the Chickasaws to whom the medal belonged, Caver requested to be present when it was given back to the Tuscarora Nation.
The Chickasaw Nation flew Caver to Oklahoma in May as they welcomed a delegation of Tuscarora Nation members to receive the medal. It is the only George Washington Peace Medal held by the Tuscarora Nation, Caver said.
The medal's long history
George Washington awarded the medal to Chief Cusick in 1793. The chief had served as a bodyguard for Marquis de Lafayette during the American Revolution and was credited with saving his life.
Lafayette, considered a hero by both the United States and France, is the namesake of both Lafayette, Louisiana, and Lafayette County, Mississippi.
Caver found an 1896 Wichita Daily Eagle article confirming Cusick as the medal’s original recipient.
That solved the first piece of the puzzle.
Cusick's grandson, Captain Cornelius Cusick, sold the medal to William P. DeLesdernier in the 1870s.
Decades after Cusick’s grandson sold the medal, the Oklahoma Historical Society had a record of the medal being loaned to them in 1921. The owner retrieved it several years later.
In 1927, the medal had been photographed for a coin magazine, Caver said, which was the key to confirming the medal's identity.
Peace medals were not stamped like a coin at the mint. They were hand-engraved by a silversmith, allowing for scratches and imperfections unique to each medal that remain today.
Using high-resolution images of the medal, Caver matched it with the image found in the 1920s coin magazine.
"We don't know the provenance of the medal from 1927 until modern times," Caver said. "It may have changed hands three or four times. But we know we have the same medal because of the photograph."
