BALDWYN • Last year, Mary Lee Michael was at the house she’s lived in since 1963 when she heard a “terrible noise” that would change the way she feels about her longtime home.
The noise she heard was the bank of the Okeelala Creek near her Baldwyn home collapsing under the weight of a tree. The collapse is now causing ongoing erosion damage that stops about 40 feet from her residence. Michael and her family have dealt with five different government bodies within the past year to help with erosion concerns, but not much has changed.
The initial erosion happened February 2019 when the county was experiencing heavy rainfall. Now that the county, as well as the entire state, has experienced heavy rainfall this year, there are some concerns that the erosion damage could eventually reach her home.
“Every time it rains, I get scared,” Michael told the Daily Journal.
The erosion around her home was a topic of recent discussion at the Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting. A board member raised concerns about the property, which was thought to be under the supervision of the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland asked David Kennard, the executive director of the water management district, about the project and said the “house is about to fall in the creek.”
Kennard said his agency — which primarily deals with creek banks, culverts and ditches — is coordinating with the Natural Resources Conservation Center, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to determine the best way to stabilize the creek bank.
“We’ve seen a preliminary on the plan,” Kennard told the board. “We've just got to look at it and see if that’s something we’re comfortable doing. The whole problem with that right now is how close it is to the house and how tall that creek is and how unstable that ground is. It may be something when we look at that design that we’re just not comfortable doing.”
Holland asked the question on behalf of District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan, who was absent at the meeting. Morgan is Michael’s local supervisor and has been the primary government contact for Michael.
Morgan initially asked representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency if the erosion damage could quality for federal funding assistance. Michael ultimately did not qualify for any FEMA funds.
After that, the county board passed a resolution last year asking the water management group to assist the county. The management district is largely funded through ad valorem taxes collected throughout 12 different counties, most of which are located in Northeast Mississippi.
“This is nothing that was brought on by the property owner,” Morgan said. “It is the creek there that was eroding the property.”
Kennard later told the Daily Journal that he has reached out to NRSC because his office does not have any engineering capabilities, and he wanted an opinion on how to best stabilize the creek bank. He said since the bank is so tall and the soil is so soft, he’s also worried about the safety of his crew.
“It may be something that’s beyond what we’re capable of doing,” Kennard told the Daily Journal.
Nick Specker, the supervisory engineer for the local area NRSC office, told the Daily Journal that the water management district approached him to see if the project could be funded under the Emergency Watershed Protection Program, but the federal program is primarily used for public infrastructure and public utilities instead of something that only benefits one person, unless it’s an “exigency situation” or an unusual, emergency circumstance.
The property has not qualified for an exigency situation as of right now. So far, NRCS has drawn a version of initial plans to stabilize the creek bank. The water management district is currently reviewing the plans for further action.
“To me, it looked like it may be stable,” Specker said. "I think (Tombigbee) has been told that by one or two people. It probably won’t get any worse. The key word is probably. You don't want to hear that as a property owner. You want to hear that it isn’t going to get any worse.”
Morgan said the county may ultimately have to look at going a different route in future to try and solve the erosion problem. He said the county could vote to use different funds allocated to the water management district to hire a private contractor to do the project.
At the supervisors meeting, Kennard said the county could use those funds if the executive board of the water management district grants approval.
Michael said she doesn’t blame anyone in government for the problem because she truly thinks they’re doing the best they can with the inclement weather the county has faced, but she hopes the erosion issue can be solved soon.
For now, the potential project is in flux and is waiting either the water management district or the county to make the next move on Michael’s behalf.