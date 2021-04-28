TUPELO • Staff, residents and supporters of the Tupelo-based emergency shelter for children, Faith Haven, gathered Tuesday afternoon to release balloons for Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Child Abuse Awareness Month, also known as Child Abuse Prevention Month, is held in April. Supporters released blue balloons to represent abused children. Prior to the release, participants were treated to snow cones.
Faith Haven, which provides 45-day emergency shelter for abused, abandoned and neglected kids, hosted the symbolic event because of the work they do on a daily basis.
“The people that you have around you, they are your village," Jackie Smith, executive director of Faith Haven, told residents during the event. "It takes a village to take care of you, to make sure that you are loved, that you are fed, and that you are given all of the proper things that you need when you have been removed from your current home situation."
Smith wanted the children for which the staff and supporters of Faith Haven cares to know that the nonprofit empathizes with them.
"We're supportive of their story," Smith said. And while each one of those stories may be different, Smith said each child the organization serves shares the characteristic of being in Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services custody when they arrive.
Smith encouraged calling the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-222-8000 any time abuse is suspected.
“It needs to be reported to the proper authorities, and let them come out and see what’s going on,” Smith said.
Child abuse often goes ignored or unreported and is an ongoing concern. From experience, Smith knows many children are abused by people they know, such as family members, friends, or affiliates. While she said Mississippi is working hard to lower the number of children in foster care, that number is still high.
“We just want to make sure that we make people aware that child abuse is very prevalent in our community here, and we need to make sure that we are properly looking our for our children and their safety,” Smith said.
Faith Haven is currently serving 10 children but can house up to 12 children at a time. They serve kids up to 18 years old from every county in Mississippi.
The shelter remained open during the pandemic, but staff took precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including requiring children entering the home to pass a negative COVID-19 test. Since vaccines have become available, they’ve been able to lower some restrictions, but capacity limits have remained in place.
Faith Haven opened its doors in Tupelo in 1977. The organization has a staff of 25 employees, who work shifts to ensure children are served 24 hours a day. The staff includes two social workers, a social work assistant, office manager and house and direct care staff.
“We are here for our community (and) Mississippi children as a whole,” Smith said.