TUPELO – Thirteen isn't so unlucky after all.
Thirteen years after the opening of the BancorpSouth Conference Center – which notably came 13 years after the construction and opening of the adjacent BancorpSouth Arena – officials on Thursday had a groundbreaking ceremony for a $15.2 million renovation and expansion of the facilities.
"Here we are later breaking ground on the next phase of this operation here, so I guess we're lucky No. 13," said Arena Executive Director Todd Hunt. "This expansion we've been talking about for six years, and it's going to allow us to keep pace with the changing meetings industry and entertainment industry."
The new conference space will be built to the west of the current facility on land that’s currently used for parking, and it will double the space now available. A covered walkway between the conference center and the arena will also be built, along with a VIP lounge area that can be used by both the conference center and the arena. LED lights around a tower and renovations to the arena's bathrooms are part of the project.
The VIP area will accommodate 200 people.
"It's something very nice that we haven't had in the past," Hunt said, "It's what our guests for our entertainment events expect. When they go to events in other cities, we don't have that. So we're building that as part of this project."
Other conference center upgrades will include new furniture, fixtures and other elements.
"We're going to have new, modern meeting space that's going to more than double our current capacity and it's going to bring it up to the standards the people of Tupelo expect," Hunt said.
Once complete — new construction is expected to take 13 months and renovation work another six months — the arena and conference center will be able to recruit additional events and meetings to the All-America City.
Using bonds and funding from the 2 percent hotel and restaurant tax, the city of Tupelo will provide the estimated money needed to bring the project to fruition.
In addition, BancorpSouth has extended its naming rights to the facility through 2035, which also will help pay for the project.
Since opening in 1993, the Arena has had more than 6 million people walk through its doors for concerts, meetings and other events.
And, said Tupelo Coliseum Commission chair Scott Reed, some $12 million to $14 million in economic impact is generated by the facility annually.
"The BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center is an important cultural and economic engine for our community," said Dan Rollins, the chairman and CEO of BancorpSouth. "We're proud to share our name and our support for this significant project ... it's been a great sponsorship and we look forward to another 16 years."
The bank has also extended its naming rights to the VIP area, which will have a bar area, private restrooms and a patio area.
"It should be a real treat for people who buy a ticket package to get into it," Rollins said.
Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the added space will allow Tupelo to host bigger events and meetings that it otherwise would have had to turn down. That, of course, means added revenue to the city's coffers.
And Chuck Imbler Sr., who served as chairman of the first Tupelo Coliseum Commission, said the latest expansion is the fruition of a long-held dream and goal.
Imbler was instrumental in helping city leaders 26 years ago to convert the old Downtown Mall into an arena.
"We went around visiting other arenas, and we first came up with a 5,000 arena," he said. "But we quickly learned that we had to have at least 10,000 to attract the bigger acts. Fortunately, we were able to do that, and it's paid off over the years."
Hunt said once complete, the expansion and renovation will provide greater opportunities.
"We aim to do even more in the future as we add this tool to the toolkit," he said.