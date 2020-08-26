TUPELO • Despite the entertainment industry largely coming to a halt because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, work on the $15 million renovation and expansion project to the BancorpSouth Arena in downtown Tupelo is continuing to move forward.
Arena officials told the Daily Journal that renovations to the current conference center space, which typically hosts numerous events throughout the year, were completed earlier this month, but employees are still working to expand and construct additional space to the newly renovated facility.
In October 2019, city officials voted to approve the project in hopes that the venue would be able to host larger conferences and events, which in turn would bring in more revenue. The expansion was initially scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021, but now officials predict that the project will wrap up in January or February 2021 – approximately six months ahead of the initial date.
Neal McCoy, director of the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the swift progress directly resulted from the pandemic and the subsequent delay to the events that would have been hosted at the arena.
“We took advantage of the shutdown, so we’re working ahead of schedule,” McCoy said.
Gov. Tate Reeves has issued executive orders that mandate venues such as the arena operate at 25% capacity when hosting conferences or entertainment events. This has limited most of what the arena can do, but McCoy said that the arena has hosted some smaller and medium-sized events. He said there isn’t a concrete date for when the center would go back to hosting larger events, but the city is happy to host whatever events it can in the meantime.
“It’s very likely that we will go probably 12 months before we have a true entertainment show in the arena,” McCoy said. “That presents some challenges not only for the building but also for the city’s economy.”
McCoy is also serving as the acting chairman of the arena’s colosseum commission, which provides oversight to the arena operations and its director. In June, Mayor Jason Shelton said that several of the commissioner’s members, including the chairman at the time, had passed their term limits on the board, and he replaced them with new members.
McCoy said that even though there are several new people serving on the commission, they are largely familiar with the entertainment and hospitality industry.
The arena is currently without a permanent executive director while in the middle of a massive expansion project. Former director Todd Hunt retired at the end of June, having served in that role since 2007. Kevan Kirkpatrick, the director of marketing for the arena, is serving as the interim director until a new executive director can be hired.
The coliseum commission has hired a search firm to help select a new arena director.
Kirkpatrick said that he anticipates a new director will assume arena operations at the first of the year, the same time the expansion is expected to be completed.
Kirkpatrick said that having a lot of new faces lead the arena during a pandemic and massive expansion project has “been a good way to get some fresh viewpoints” on the arena.
“I’m extremely fortunate to be surrounded by a staff that has been here for a long time,” Kirkpatrick said. “They all do their jobs extremely well.”
Kirkpatrick also said that he couldn’t fully anticipate when artists and performers would begin booking large events again, but when it does happen, he wants to make sure that Tupelo is ready to host them safely and continue to build the arena’s reputation as an entertainment venue.
“I’m staying in constant communication with the promoters and agency sources to make sure Tupelo remains viable in the national eyesight, so when it does come back, we’ll be ready for them,” Kirkpatrick said.