City officials approved a contract with Tupelo-based BancorpSouth during a Tuesday night meeting after successfully navigating a sticky state law prohibiting the council from opening the bank's bid due to a council member’s connection to the company.
The council voted 5-0 to allow Mayor Todd Jordan and Chief Financial Officer Kim Hanna to enter into two contracts with BancorpSouth for depository and credit card services for the next two years. While Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan was absent after testing positive for COVID-19, Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston recused herself from the votes, stepping out of the boardroom during the discussion and voting process.
After the meeting, City Attorney Ben Logan said the city was at the end of its two-year contract with Jackson-based firm Trustmark and searched for bids on a new contract, leading to offers from Trustmark and BancorpSouth.
The offer from BancorpSouth sparked an issue for the city because Gaston still had interest in the company after working for the bank. Logan said this barred the city from opening BancorpSouth's bid letter.
State law states that a county or municipality cannot open and then consider bids for banking services if a board member has any interest tied to the bank.
However, the statute says a municipality can send the bids to the State Treasurer, who will open them and make the selection in the council’s place, which the city opted to do.
“The State Treasurer made the selection for the City of Tupelo, and Mrs. Gaston had to recuse herself from any action,” Logan said. “We couldn’t have been able to consider the bid at all whether she recused herself or not as far as depository selection because of the statute.”
Hanna, who filled in for City Clerk Missy Shelton, noted that Logan “expedited” the bids by driving to the State Treasury Office in Jackson and hand-delivering them to the State Treasurer. Logan said State Treasurer David McRae chose BancorpSouth over Trustmark.
The city will begin its contract with BancorpSouth on Feb 1, but the council also voted to extend its contract with Trustmark for a “carryover period” to facilitate the transfer at Hanna's request.
“We’re still in discussions with the bank,” Hanna said. “We have until Feb. 1, so we’re asking for the authority for the mayor and myself to just sign off on the agreement once legal review it the last time, and that will allow us to carry out the contract.”