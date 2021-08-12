Baptist Memorial Health Care announced Thursday that it will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1, 2021.
“After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little said in a press release. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”
Baptist Memorial Health, which is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, has 22 affiliate hospitals — including locations in Oxford, New Albany, Booneville and Calhoun City in Northeast Mississippi.
About 60% of Baptist’s 19,000-plus employees across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are already vaccinated.
“As health care providers, we have seen firsthand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations,” Little said. “We are taking every reasonable precaution to protect our courageous employees who are exposed to this virus daily.”
The overwhelming majority of Baptist’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
“As health care providers, it’s important that we set the example and take the lead in protecting our community,” Little said.
Baptist said there will be a process in place for employees who cannot get the vaccine for health and other reasons, similar to the process followed for the flu vaccine requirement.