TUPELO — In a bid to expand commercial use along Barnes Crossing, Tupelo officials approved a rezoning plan that will take an undeveloped portion of the area and change it from agricultural use to mixed-use, targeting commercial business.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously voted to authorize the rezoning of a portion of Barnes Crossing Road from agriculture open to a mixed-use commercial corridor 800 feet from the center line of the street from the north side of the intersection of I-22 and Barnes Crossing to Mt. Vernon Road, as well as a portion from Mt. Vernon to the Natchez Trace Parkway, making all of Barnes Crossing mixed-used.
“Tupelo has a long history of steady growth ... for several decades, and this rezoning is part of the natural course of continued growth,” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said.
The change, which will go into effect 30 days after the approval, makes the entirety of Barnes Crossing into a mixed-use commercial corridor, which allows much more versatility for incoming businesses.
“As we continue to plan as a city … it appears obvious that that stretch of the northern loop in due time develop commercially, and so this was a step by the city to ensure that process that when that time comes, everything is set on our part to allow for that,” Newman said.
While agriculture open zoning only allows for agriculture or housing, mixed-use commercial corridor zoning can provide a host of developments, including congregate living, nursing homes, townhouses, upper-story residential uses, conference centers, event centers, churches, social or community facilities, educational facilities, hotels, museums, indoor recreation, retail office spaces, restaurants and vehicle sales and services.
When asked if the city was speaking to any businesses in particular about moving into the area, Newman said the department and administration have spoken to a number of commercial entities, and he said he expects movement in the area sooner rather than later. He said he could not go into detail about the specific businesses.
“We’ve had significant interest by several commercial businesses, and that kind of sparked the rezoning, not for anyone or any business in particular,” he said. “This is really a correction to the zoning map.”
The change does not affect the whole of every property along the stretch of road. Newman said if a business needs more than the allotted 800 feet, it will require action from the council, moving through the Tupelo Planning Committee. He noted that with the approved rezoning, there will be precedent for compatibility, making further rezoning much easier to obtain.
According to information provided by the Lee County Tax Assessor's Office through Tri-State Consulting Services, a company that provides mapping software to multiple counties in the state, there are a large number of property owners in the stretch.
A significant portion of the properties are owned by local business owner Mitchell Scruggs, including M&M Scruggs Properties LLC, M&E Scruggs Properties LLC, Mitchell Scruggs Properties LLC and Mitchell A. Scruggs himself.
Mitchell Scruggs said Friday that he didn’t think the change will affect his properties too much tax-wise, noting that it is currently being used as farmland. He said he believed the change will be good for the city as a whole.
“It is probably a good thing,” he said. “Tupelo is going to grow. They are probably doing it for a good reason… The city has always worked really well with my family.”
Before the vote Tuesday night, the city held a public hearing that saw no participation. The planning committee recommended the rezoning during an August 7 meeting.
