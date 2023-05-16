featured Berryhill withdraws from District 3 Constable race By CALEB MCCLUSKEY Daily Journal Caleb McCluskey Reporter Author twitter Author email May 16, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tupelo — A candidate for District 3 Constable withdrew from the race late last week, narrowing the race for the seat that will be without an incumbent.Republican candidate Charles “Jody” Berryhill filed paperwork to withdraw his candidacy for the seat currently held by incumbent Phil Gann, who is not running for reelection, late last week.Berryhill did not respond to attempts to reach him for comment.Berryhill’s withdrawal leaves Republicans David “Davy” Estes and Bryan Steven Gann in the race, which will be decided after the Aug. 7 primary election. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists caleb.mccluskey@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags District 3 Constable Phil Gann Lee County Elections Politics Caleb McCluskey Reporter Caleb covers politics and government for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Caleb McCluskey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you