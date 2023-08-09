TUPELO – On the kitchen island of her parents home, Ainslee Kate Clegg and her best friend, Camille Green, are rolling peanut butter into a dough ball and then putting them into molds to bake.
But these aren't peanut butter cookies; rather, they're dog biscuit treats, which the girls sell. The money they earn doesn't go into their pockets, however. Instead, Clegg and Green use the money to buy snacks, toys, and blankets for the Lee County Humane Society.
This summer, they raised more than $200.
"I saw something about somebody making them, and I started making them," said Clegg, 9. "We had talked about doing something like this before, so one day I told Camille about it and we just started baking them."
Camille, 10, was on board right away.
"I thought it was a good idea idea because we both have dogs and I love dogs, and I want all dogs to feel good," she said.
The TCPS elementary students, who started school again Wednesday, were making peanut butter flavored dog biscuits a day earlier. But they've made other flavors as well, like banana.
Angela Clegg, Ainslee Kate's mom, said the first batches this summer were made into balls, but she bought some dog bone molds online for the girls to use.
"We ordered some mix that came with the molds, and we tried that, so we found another recipe and it actually worked out better," Angela Clegg said.
As it turns out, Ainslee Kate was motivated on her own to start making the dog biscuit treats.
"She kind of did it on her own – I didn't help one bit," Angela said. "She went online and found a recipe and even substituted things that we didn't have."
For example, one recipe called for pumpkin that they didn't have at the time, so she used peanut butter instead.
Being the young entrepreneurs they are, Clegg and Green got on their bikes and went door to door in Charleston Gardens.
"Then they asked me to post about it on our neighborhood Facebook page," Angela Clegg said. "When they asked, I was shocked at how much money they had already raised."
The treats sell for 50 cents each, but friends and neighbors were donating a little extra as well for a good cause.
"One person asked for $20 (in treats), but gave us $40," Ainslee Kate said
The girls hope to continue baking the treats during the school year, and said they want to bake some treats once a month just take to the shelter.
Mark Clegg, smiling broadly as the girls talk about their plans, said, "We're proud of both of them. They make a good team."
