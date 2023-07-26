This image, posted to the ItsJawz&Tae Facebook page, shows Booneville natives Jerwarski Marshall and Tae Buchanan, aka Jawz and Tae. The friends review food over social media and are currently helping promote this weekend's Best of the South Food Fest in downtown Tupelo.
This image, posted to the ItsJawz&Tae Facebook page, shows Booneville natives Jerwarski Marshall and Tae Buchanan, aka Jawz and Tae. The friends review food over social media and are currently helping promote this weekend's Best of the South Food Fest in downtown Tupelo.
COURTESY
This image shows the logo for Booneville-based nonprofit Project Domino Effect.
TUPELO – Take a popular food review duo and partner it with a nonprofit group and what can happen?
A large food festival with music.
On Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fairpark in downtown Tupelo will be the site of the inaugural Best of the South Food Fest. Nearly 20 food vendors will serve a variety of foods. Featured musicians will include Jay Morris, Knee Deep, For Appeal, Chase Lewis, Brandon & Baylee, D Rob the Sanga and DJ Gucci Girl.
The food review duo is Jerwarski Marshall, aka Jawz, and Tae Buchanan, who have known each other for about nine years. The nonprofit group is Project Domino Effect, which is based in Booneville, where the two friends live.
"It's our first big event, and we kind of knew each other in college," Marshall said of Buchanan. "He's from Calhoun County, and I'm from Booneville, and over time, our paths kept crossing in our careers."
What better way to forge a friendship than over food?
"How it all got started was Tae used to own a restaurant called Southern Way," Marshall said. "Really solid burger, and wings, pizza. He had to let go, and after that, we decided since we have a passion for food, let's start doing food reviews.“
The two started reviewing food on YouTube, then Facebook and TikTok.
“Our goal was if we can get 10,000 followers in a year we would have called a success,” Marshall said. “We didn't know the type of impact we'd have."
In just over a year as a review team — known as ItsJawz&Tae on Facebook — they've amassed nearly 18,000 followers.
Since the review team has become so popular, they also developed closer ties with Project Domino Effect — for which Buchanan also works. The nonprofit Christian organization's mission is simple: spread random acts of kindness in the community.
According to the friends and partners, that’s what The Best of the South Food Fest is all about. Although entry into the event requires a $15 ticket, all proceeds benefit Project Domino Effect.
The cost of entry does not include what the food trucks and vendors charge.
"We just believe in what Project Domino is doing," Marshall said. "We've interacted with them, and we want to help them. Just last week, they went to a grocery store and randomly bought people’s groceries.“
The Best of the South Food Fest will also have a contest to determine who's the best to offer, with a panel of judges including Jawz and Tae, of course, as well as local baker and foodie Tiffany Grice and food reviewer Apizza Guy.
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com, but also will be available at the gate.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.