TUPELO • After days of protest stretching over a week have brought around 1,000 people onto the streets in Tupelo to speak out against systemic racial injustice and denounce the death of a black man who died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, local leaders and activists are now shifting their focus from public rallies to concrete policies.Around five protests have occurred in Tupelo. Leaders of the protests – most of which have been young, black community leaders – have encouraged people not to let the palpable momentum fade and to turn the activism into tangible results through voting and civic involvement.
Groups are already meeting with police department administrators and locally elected officials. But how will future discussions take place, and what will change, if any, look like in the All-America City?
This week, Indivisible Northeast Mississippi, a progressive grassroots group that organized a protest and listening session on June 6, hosted a meeting among its members to discuss what demands or reforms should be made to local officials.
One of the members of the group, Hannah Maharrey, told the Daily Journal that she has already sat down with the chief of police and the two deputy chiefs to address questions that several people in the community have for the police department regarding use of force.
“We’re really just trying to focus on how we can expect more transparency from the police department,” Maharrey said.
Police officers have a presence at neighborhood association meetings and the police advisory board to help build trust in the community. To be more transparent with the community, Maharrey is also asking how much of police department data can be publicly available online for the community to see.
“Not everybody can attend neighborhood association meetings or council meetings,” Maharrey said.
Bill Allen, the chairman of the Police Advisory Board, noted at a June 1 city meeting that many of Maharrey’s proposals – including the use of body cameras and de-escalation training – are already in use. He told the Daily Journal after the meeting that he wanted the advisory board to improve how it communicates these policies to the public.
Don Lewis, the city’s chief operations officer, also noted that anyone wishing to lodge a complaint against the police department can go directly to the advisory board rather than use the formal TPD complaint process.
However, advisory board members last week openly questioned what role they play when a complaint is lodged.
Police Chief Bart Aguirre, for example, highlighted a recent complaint about an officer’s alleged behavior that’s still working its way through the process. The police chief said initial plans to show the advisory board relevant body camera footage were shelved.
A pair of advisory board members questioned whether this weakened the value of the board.
“That goes back to the community losing trust in us,” said Bridgette Wilson, speaking of the advisory board.
The advisory board was formed in 2017 and is composed of citizens appointed by the City Council and mayor.
Members of the local chapter of the NAACP also recently met with administrators of the Tupelo Police Department to discuss the department’s procedures related to use of force, misconduct by officers and disciplinary procedures.
The Rev. Chris Traylor, the president of the chapter, said once those policies have been received, the local NAACP executive committee will review them.
“The purpose of reviewing those policies will be to advocate for change if those policies aren’t as strong as they need to be,” Traylor said.
He also wants TPD to place greater stress on the recruitment of black officers. This was an issue that arose in the aftermath of a 2016 controversy over the shooting death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, and a city committee drafted proposals intended to strengthen minority recruitment efforts.
Aguirre recently told members of the media that diversity among the ranks of police officers has always been a priority for the department and that the department regularly tries to recruit potential officers at historically black colleges and universities.
According to information released from the police department, around 17% of its police officers are either Hispanic or black, and around five black officers are in leadership positions.
Another proposal on Traylor’s wish list is a citizens police academy specifically geared toward black members of the community.
The citizens police academy is a weeks-long, informal class offered by TPD that offers an abbreviated overview of police procedures, law enforcement tactics, constitutional law and other related topics.
“We need our citizens first to understand how policing is done, we need to get trust back from the community,” Traylor said.
Traylor said he is committed to a methodical, “step-by-step” process of working with local leaders on law enforcement.
The Rev. Richard Price is the chairman of the city’s outreach task force. Price told the Daily Journal that he and other activists around the country are beginning to try and scrutinize local policy reforms that could be made to improve local policing.
“One of the areas we’re going to target is trying to help make sure we have all of the checks and balances we need in law enforcement,” Price said “One of the things that came out of our meeting is that there is a psychology test we can give our officers to make sure they don’t have any hatred for anyone, particularly black and brown communities.”
As chairman of the task force, Price will have a key role in determining how the city tackles the issue of reforms in the wake of weeks of protests. He said the task force could be used to promote diversity training among all avenues of civic groups.
“This is an invitation for real advocacy that goes beyond public demonstration,” Price said.
So far, Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings has been one of the most vocal elected officials calling for meetings and tangible reforms in city government and the police department.
At a work session on Tuesday, Jennings asked Mayor Jason Shelton to work toward hiring more black and minority people for department head level positions and to make the demographic of his administration mirror that of the demographics of the community.
The first major meeting will occur this week as the council will convene a work session on Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. to review policies and procedures currently in place by the police department.