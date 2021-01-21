TUPELO • Bill Allen, a retired human resources director, and Ron Richardson, a Tupelo minister, have been reappointed to the Tupelo Police Advisory Board to each serve second three-year terms.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night approved both of the nominations 6-1. The lone dissenting vote on the Council was Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan who opposes all appointments to the advisory board.
Richardson, the parish associate for pastoral care at First Presbyterian Church and a tai chi instructor at North Mississippi Medical Center’s Wellness Center, told the Daily Journal he hopes the board will continue to foster more dialogue on race relations in the community and systemic racial problems that exist.
“I think that we’ve got to own our own prejudices and know where we are with that,” Richardson said.
Despite his previous criticisms of the police advisory board, Richardson said that he believes the police department has been more visible in the community with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To be frank with you, in the past year since the pandemic, I don’t have anything but compliments for the police department,” Richardson said.
Allen, who also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for many years, said that since the board has not been meeting on a regular basis because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he did not have many concrete ideas or goals that he would like to tackle over the course of his new term.
Allen said that when the board resumes regular meetings and can meet in-person, he hopes to exchange ideas and listen to suggestions with his fellow board members to gain a better understanding of what the board wishes to address.
Created in 2018, the advisory board acts as a liaison between the community and the police department. The board can make recommendations to the police department for ways it can approve its operations. The board does not have any legal authority to investigate the police department or any officer.
The reappointment of Allen and Richardson now leaves only one vacancy on the board, which must be filled by Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan.
Even though Bryan personally opposes the advisory board, he told the Daily Journal in a statement that he is looking for someone to fill the vacancy, but he did not give a specific timeline of when he planned to nominate someone to the position.