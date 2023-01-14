TUPELO — With the new year, Tupelo officials are bracing for multiple targeted changes to the code of ordinances, essentially the laws and regulations that govern the city.
Three major proposed changes will affect rules regulating billboard usage, apartment ordinances, and building and safety codes.
Mayor Todd Jordan said most of the targeted changes is just an effort to update aging ordinances.
Current billboard rules 'outdated'
According to Development Services Director Tanner Newman, the city has seen a proliferation in billboard construction over the past few years, and current signage regulations have multiple loopholes that need amending.
“Our current sign ordinance is outdated,” Newman said. “We are working with an ordinance that is over 10 years old, so our admin is working to meet the current landscape.”
As part of the change, the Tupelo Planning Committee voted during its July meeting to recommend changes that would provide further limitations on billboards in the four zones where they are currently permitted.
Newman said one issue the city has bumped up against with its current ordinance is that although businesses are allowed a single sign per development, there’s nothing in its current rules that disallow a business from installing a billboard on their property and effectively using it as additional signage.
For example, the Taco Bell on South Gloster features the restaurant’s typical roadside signage letting passersby know the restaurant is there. But the property also houses a billboard, hovering almost directly above the restaurant, featuring the restaurant’s logo and “LET’S TALK MORE TACOS” in bold lettering.
Although these types of loopholes don’t violate the city’s signage ordinances as currently written, city officials say they want to prevent this kind of doubling up in the future.
Despite this, city officials have not rushed to enact the Tupelo Planning Committee’s recommendation. Newman said the suggested changes have been held up by legal reviews and a comprehensive audit of all billboards within city limits.
Newman said he believes there will be multiple changes to the city’s billboard ordinance before it comes before the council, noting he expects changes in requirements for billboards in mixed-use-employment and mixed-use-commercial-corridor. Mixed-use-commercial-corridor zones are mostly concentrated along North Gloster and in the Barnes Crossing area. One example of mixed-use-employment would be McCullough Boulevard along the northwest side of town.
Apartment restrictions on the table, stalled by litigation
City officials also plan to update Tupelo’s current policies on apartment developments sometime this year.
The city’s planning committee previously voted to require all future apartment developments to gain the committee's approval.
When asked when this proposed change might come before the council for a vote, Newman said the suggested changes in apartment zoning have been held up by legal review and an ongoing lawsuit.
“Due to the pending litigation regarding Flowerdale Commons, there will be no recommendation or comment on changes to the apartment code," Newman said. "Once that litigation is settled, we will review the comprehensive plan update.”
The litigation in question is the appeal of the council’s decision to approve a controversial 46-unit apartment complex in west Tupelo named Flowerdale Commons. All parties in the appeal have filed briefs, and City Attorney Ben Logan said he expects oral arguments sometime this month.
The complex will be built in a mixed-use-employment zone, which categorizes apartment developments as use-by-right, meaning the project must be allowed if it meets all criteria outlined in the city's zoning ordinance. The change recommended by the planning committee would give it the power to reject any such future apartment developments.
Officials eye complete overhaul of safety codes
One of the more significant proposed updates to the city’s code involves a complete overhaul of Tupelo’s safety codes.
Newman said the city currently operates under international codes created in 2018. The administration is looking to adopt the 2021 international code series, which include changes to building, fire, electrical, plumbing, fuel gas, swimming, mechanical and residential codes.
Tupelo is one of many municipalities nationwide that follows safety codes created by the International Code Council, a worldwide association of building safety professionals established in 1994. The organization created 15 international codes pertaining to a multitude of safety regulations. These regulations are updated every three years, and Newman said the city “strives to stay within” three years of the most recent set. Newman said the codes that will change most significantly were the international electrical code. Though he did not detail out each change, he said there were some changes were significant that would increase to construction costs.
"Based on our research it appears the international electrical codes have the most significant changes and the tupelo license commissions is studying which amendments to those international codes should be considered when adopting the updated them," Newman said. "There are some big changes that could significantly increase the cost of construction and that is one thing that the license commission and city council will have to consider."
Updating to the most recent set of codes is a timely process, first requiring city officials to review the current codes, then hold public hearings with the license commission about planned changes. Once the commission votes to recommend or not recommend the changes, it will go before the council for public hearings and a vote.
Newman said the commission plans to begin the process of adopting the 2021 international building code during its next meeting, set for Jan. 19.
