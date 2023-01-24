TUPELO — The GumTree Museum of Art (GMA) will exhibit the work of Tupelo artist Billy Clifton during the month of February.
“We are very pleased to have Mr. Clifton’s work in celebration of Black History Month," Sally Kepple, director of the GumTree Museum, said in a statement. "Clifton is a self-taught artist from Tupelo whose work has been shown in the area for over 20 years. Mr. Clifton’s primitive paintings are personal messages reflecting today's current national and regional events."
An opening reception for the Clifton exhibition will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Along with Clifton’s exhibit, the museum will host a talk from Dale Rushing, lead singer of the Mississippi Music Award-winning blues band Rust Bucket Roadies, about blues musicians from the Black Prairie Belt on Feb. 7 at noon; and Kenneth Mayfield will discuss his book "The Civil Rights Lawyer" on Feb. 23 at noon. Both events will take place at the museum and are free to the public.
“GMA programing is designed to help broaden the reach of art forms in our area and to serve the state’s diverse population,” Kepple said.
The GumTree Museum of Art, was established as a non-profit organization in 1985. The museum provides a wide variety of exhibits showcasing a diverse cultural environment that includes fifteen freestanding exhibits, summer camps and performance art.
Museum offerings include quarterly “Lunch and Learn” activities, art competitions, educational programs and book reviews for the community. All exhibits are free to the public and supported by memberships, grants, two annual fundraisers, a guild and sponsorships.
For more information about the GumTree Museum of Art, contact Sally Kepple at 662-213-9543, 662-844-2787 or info@gumtreemuseum.com.
