djr-2021-02-26-news-bhm-clifton-twp2

Tupelo artist Billy Clifton

 Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO — The GumTree Museum of Art (GMA) will exhibit the work of Tupelo artist Billy Clifton during the month of February.

Newsletters

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Recommended for you