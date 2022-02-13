The 2021 election cycle brought a slate of changes for cities and towns throughout Northeast Mississippi. For several municipalities in the region, it also brought historic firsts in Black leadership.
For Black History Month, three newly elected officials and a longtime supervisor talk about what led them into public service, their goals and breaking boundaries for future generations.
Mayor Marshall W. Coleman
Before being elected Calhoun City’s first Black mayor, Mayor Marshall W. Coleman almost decided against public service. Coleman is a pastor, longtime Marshall County businessman, and Army National Guard veteran. For Coleman, each role goes hand-in-hand in his mission to put service above self.
“If we’re blessed, then we should pay it forward to help others,” Coleman said. “It’s no higher calling than public service.”
Coleman first made history as Calhoun City’s first Black alderman. Following a series of unsuccessful runs for various state and federal positions, Coleman felt that perhaps his higher calling was being a pastor. He enrolled in seminary school at the Phillips School of Theology in Atlanta and returned to Calhoun City after his 2020 graduation, expecting to serve.
Then 2021 came, and someone asked him to run for alderman again. He decided to aim higher, and after prayer and talking with his wife, ran for mayor.
“We can actually help people from this position and attempt to grow the town and bring some sense of vibrancy back to the town of Calhoun City,” Coleman said.
Coleman wants to bring industry back to Calhoun City and feels he’s already made headway in the first six months in office. He credits his board for supporting his vision, and his wife, Bernadette Coleman, who, as the first Black election commissioner of Calhoun County’s first District, is a trailblazer in her own right.
Most of all, Coleman said he’s thankful for the voters trusting him as someone who will put in the work. While he did not set out to become the first Black mayor for his hometown, it’s a position he doesn’t take lightly. His goal is to leave a measurable impact on the city and leave Calhoun City better than before.
“We did make history, and when history is made, history needs to be celebrated,” Coleman said. “So I’m proud, thankful and honored to be the first. (I have) to make sure that the job I do represents those who will come after me.”
Mayor Roslynn Clark
Mayor Roslynn Clark wants to change the world, starting with Baldwyn.
Clark was in second grade when her school integrated. When elected, Clark ushered new firsts as the first Black — and first female — mayor of Baldwyn.
“Being able to say that my grandmother, my great-grandmother, and all the people who had worked so hard and struggled so hard and were not able to come to town or go in certain places, it feels good to be able to have been worth it,” Clark said.
Clark has experience being the first or only Black person and been able to travel extensively through her career as an Army Nurse Corps veteran and travel nurse. When she returned, she wanted to bring those experiences and skills to help her hometown.
She started the nonprofit Auntees and Uncles Anonymous in 2005 in honor of her mother, the late Mildred Clark, to help children.
It took three runs for Clark to become mayor. Now that she’s here, she sees her most important task as doing what she was elected to do: serving the people of Baldwyn to the best of her ability.
A writer, filmmaker, and general creative herself, Clark wants to bring more of the arts to Baldwyn, increase tourism and the tax base and foster local camaraderie.
“I ran because I love my city and want to see them grow and flourish,” Clark said. “I think that we can be like a little — I’ll say Oxford. I see that we can have just as much, and I want everybody to have all the same things that the other cities and states have.”
Since being elected, she’s approached being mayor much like nursing: Get a diagnosis of the problem, create a plan to fix it, have goals, and work with other people to identify the true issues.
She hopes to increase transparency and “bring some rooftops to Baldwyn,” she said. She also wants to work with local colleges to increase access to higher education. She sees the small town camaraderie as an advantage.
“We have a great team here, our board,” Clark said. “We’re a small town. It’s easy to excel, but you’ve got to pull everyone together.”
Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy
District 4 Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy ran for office five times before being elected Lee County’s first Black supervisor in modern history in 1996. Now, he’s the longest serving supervisor and the lone Democrat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
“They said in the past that there would never be a Black supervisor in Lee County, but only God knows,” Ivy said.
Ivy, who hails from a farming family of 15 siblings, decided he wanted to be a part of county government because he wanted a better understanding of how county leaders were spending tax dollars. When the Shannon native first ran in 1979, Ivy was concerned that Lee County’s election participation was too low. Working with others who shared his concerns, Ivy organized a voter registration drive to bolster civic engagement.
Since being on the board, he’s proud to have seen Lee County grow. They accumulated enough people to, after redistricting for the 2003 election, increase from three districts for justice court judges and county constables to four and added a majority Black district.
“Once you go up the ladder, send the elevator back down and get someone else up,” Ivy said.
He’s seen the county gain jobs, build roads and two walking tracks, and he remains constantly involved in the community. He’s served on numerous boards, including the Community Development Foundation and Three Rivers Planning & Development District.
When future generations look at Ivy's legacy, he hopes they will see him as a role model for not only Black people, but all of Lee County.
“I give myself back to the county,” Ivy said. “I didn’t make myself. The people made me. I’ll never forget where I came from.”
Mayor Rod Bobo
Mayor Rod Bobo wants to return West Point to its glory days.
The West Point native and public school product ran for and was elected to serve on the West Point City Council in 2009. At that time, he felt many citizens felt unheard; he ran with the goal of having an open door and listening to the community.
“After doing a lot of door-to-door and canvassing and talking to people, I determined that I could very well be that much needed voice,” Bobo said.
Though he did not seek re-election, the desire to run for office came again in 2021.
Growing up in West Point gave Bobo the benefit of being familiar with the issues and needs of the community. After much consideration and prayer, he put his name in the hat to run for mayor.
Bobo received nearly 56% of the vote in that election. He doesn’t take his convincing victory lightly, nor the significance of being the city’s first Black mayor.
“That told me that there is a tremendous amount of people that believe in me and believe in the things that they heard me say on the campaign trail,” Bobo said. “I get up every day with that in mind.”
Among Bobo’s main goals during his tenure as mayor is to boost employment in West Point, strengthen the tax base, rebrand the Parks and Recreation Department, and make West Point a place conducive for industries to locate.
He plans to continue the economic momentum the city has built since the 2007 closure of Bryan Foods. As a primary employer for the region, its closure sent economic and emotional shock waves through the community that are still felt 15 years later.
Recent gains include the 2015 opening of Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi and Peco Foods’ arrival in 2018.
Bobo said another industry has committed to locating in West Point and is expected to be announced within the next month, bringing 80 metal manufacturing jobs.
When he reflects on his election night, he knows becoming the first Black mayor of West Point was only possible because of those that came before him.
“West Point is a mecca of trailblazers in the African American community,” Bobo said. “I'm very cognizant of what they did, the sacrifices that were made, some of them still living, some of them have passed on … and I’m grateful for that.”